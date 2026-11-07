UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced plans to review the conditions under which rape trials are conducted in the United Kingdom, following the conviction of Russell Brand for rape⁠ and three sexual assaults. The head of government aims to strengthen victim protection in courts and prevent victims from feeling as if they themselves are being judged when reporting sexual violence.

Andy Burnham wants to prevent victims from ending up “in the dock”

Speaking on Times Radio, Andy Burnham stated that the British justice system needs to review certain practices in rape trials. The Prime Minister specifically mentioned how complainants are questioned and how their behavior may be examined before jurors: “I think we must constantly review how rape trials are conducted to ensure they do not give women the feeling that they are the ones being judged, as some have experienced in the past.”

The Labour leader indicated he would carefully study the circumstances of Russell Brand’s trial and the proposals made by London’s Metropolitan Police Chief, Mark Rowley. When asked about a possible legislative change, he did not rule out any option: “I absolutely do not exclude anything, of course not. I will study very carefully what happened in this case.”

Andy Burnham also emphasized the need to encourage more women to report sexual violence and to improve judicial outcomes : “We must encourage more women to report rapes. We must increase the conviction rate. It has improved, but not enough. We must do more to support victims of sexual assault and rape, and we will.”

Mandatory instructions to jurors to combat rape prejudices

Among the proposed measures is strengthening the explanations given to jurors about common misconceptions regarding rape and victim reactions. The goal is notably to prevent jurors from assuming that a victim should necessarily have physically defended herself, reported immediately, or behaved in a particular way after an assault.

Metropolitan Police Chief Mark Rowley has called for measures to combat these prejudices. He also condemned certain comments surrounding Russell Brand’s trial, considering that they dangerously approached blaming the victims.

The UK government could thus consider changes to the rules applicable to rape trials. However, no specific legislative measures have yet been announced.

Russell Brand found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults

This Thursday, Russell Brand, 51, was found guilty of one rape and three sexual assaults by a jury at Southwark Crown Court in London. The offenses attributed to him occurred between 2004 and 2009, while the comedian was rising in British media and cinema.

The former husband of singer Katy Perry was notably found guilty of raping a young woman he met after a show in 2009. The three other convictions concern sexual assaults committed against women in professional contexts or during private encounters.

During the four-week trial, Russell Brand denied the accusations and claimed never to have had non-consensual sex. The jury acquitted him of two other rape charges and one attempted sexual assault.

Upon the verdict announcement, Judge Joel Bennathan refused bail and ordered his detention. Sentencing is scheduled for Monday, November 9. The comedian faces a long prison sentence.

Two other rape accusations still under police review

Russell Brand’s conviction has not ended investigations concerning him. The Metropolitan Police continue to examine two other rape accusations made against the actor. Investigators have indicated that new alleged victims may also come forward after the verdict.

The investigation involved more than 100 witnesses, over 400 statements, and required examination of more than 1,400 documents. Police also reviewed several hundred hours of Russell Brand’s shows, interviews, and performances to reconstruct events and confront his statements with collected testimonies.

Andy Burnham described the crimes committed by the comedian as “horrifying” and praised that justice was served for the victims. The Prime Minister was also questioned about his public support for Russell Brand in 2014, when he defended the comedian against criticism regarding his political stances. He assured that at the time, he was completely unaware of the extent of Brand’s actions.

The UK government now intends to examine proposals aimed at better protecting victims of sexual violence during trials. Andy Burnham reaffirmed that this approach is part of the government’s policy to combat violence against women and girls.