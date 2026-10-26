Brexit: UK Considers Referendum on Restoring Free Movement with Europe

Ten years after the Brexit referendum, the United Kingdom could reopen one of the most sensitive debates in its recent political history. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham hinted on Monday, October 26, 2026, that a new referendum might be necessary if his government wished to restore free movement of people with the European Union. Asked by several media outlets, the Labour government leader assured that he would not make any major decisions on relations with Brussels without obtaining the support of the British population. However, no popular consultation has been officially decided. This opening comes as London seeks to redefine its economic and migratory relations with the Twenty-Seven, six years after its effective exit from the European single market.

Free movement of people was one of the main points of contention during the 2016 referendum campaign. Before Brexit, European citizens could, under certain conditions, settle, work, and study in the United Kingdom without having to apply for the visas now required for many long-term stays. This principle remains inseparable from the functioning of the European single market, which is based on the free movement of people, goods, services, and capital. Andy Burnham now wishes to open a discussion on the advantages and disadvantages of closer ties with Brussels. The Prime Minister notably believes that the structure of British immigration has changed since leaving the European Union, with an increase in certain forms of permanent settlement. He also considers that Brexit has not necessarily delivered the migration control promised at the time by its supporters.

The head of the British government is nevertheless proceeding cautiously. Asked about the possibility of restoring free movement without organizing a referendum, he responded negatively, while allowing his entourage to clarify that no definitive decision has been made on the modalities of a possible consultation. Andy Burnham states that he will never get ahead of British public opinion regarding Brexit. He also rules out any major transformation of relations between London and Brussels before the next general elections, expected no later than 2029. Several scenarios could be submitted to national debate, ranging from maintaining current agreements to customs rapprochement, or even reintegration into the single market. The hypothesis of a new referendum on the United Kingdom’s membership in the European Union is also among the possibilities mentioned, without constituting at this stage a government commitment.

A debate already dividing British political parties

This development comes as the Labour Party had made specific commitments during the 2024 general elections. Its program excluded a return to free movement of people, the single market, and the European customs union. Andy Burnham assures he remains attached to this mandate, while considering that a national discussion on future relations with Brussels becomes necessary. He wishes to present different options around the next summit between the United Kingdom and the European Union. The Prime Minister has, however, set several limits to a possible rapprochement. He notably does not see himself recommending the adoption of the euro nor membership in the Schengen area, which allows travel without systematic border controls within its participating states. The United Kingdom was not part of Schengen when it was a member of the European Union and had retained its national currency.

Political reactions illustrate the persistence of divisions caused by Brexit. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch believes that a return to free movement would go against the choice expressed by voters in 2016. Nigel Farage, head of Reform UK, denounces a fundamental challenge to the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. Conversely, the Liberal Democrats consider that closer ties with the European market could support British growth and facilitate economic exchanges. For businesses, the issue goes beyond the migration debate: it also concerns access to labor, professional mobility, and trade relations with the country’s main economic partner. By reopening this discussion, Andy Burnham risks rekindling the political fractures of 2016 but also seeks to determine whether a new European orientation could obtain a democratic mandate. For now, no referendum timetable has been announced and the government’s final position remains to be specified.