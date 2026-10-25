Ten years after the Brexit referendum, the United Kingdom could initiate a historic rapprochement with the European Union. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has expressed support for opening a debate on restoring the free movement of people between his country and EU member states. In an interview with the Sunday Times, published this Sunday, October 25, 2026, the Labour leader no longer rules out reintegration into the European single market, or even full membership in the Union. This major political development is already provoking anger among Conservatives and Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, who denounces it as a betrayal of the British vote in favor of Brexit in 2016.

Having taken office on July 20 last, Andy Burnham intends to profoundly review relations between London and Brussels. The British Prime Minister believes that the consequences of Brexit must now be examined based on current economic and migratory realities, rather than through the political confrontations of the past decade. According to him, the nature of immigration to the United Kingdom has significantly evolved since leaving the European Union. Before Brexit, a large portion of European nationals came to work temporarily in the UK before returning to their home countries. The government considers that current migratory movements have different characteristics, notably with more permanent settlements. Andy Burnham also points out that free movement benefited British citizens, who could settle and work in European countries without the administrative constraints now imposed. However, the head of government acknowledges that this system presented difficulties, particularly regarding control of migratory flows. He now wishes to initiate a discussion based on economic and social data, without excluding in principle the various forms of rapprochement with Brussels. This new direction represents a significant change from the Labour Party’s 2024 general election platform, which explicitly ruled out a return to free movement, the single market, and the customs union.

Nigel Farage denounces a challenge to Brexit

The Prime Minister’s statements immediately provoked strong reactions within the British opposition. Chris Philp, Conservative Party immigration spokesperson, believes that a return to free movement would mean relinquishing part of the border control regained after Brexit. He recalls that British voters had precisely chosen, during the June 2016 referendum, to end this European principle. Nigel Farage, a historic figure of the campaign for leaving the European Union and current leader of Reform UK, goes even further. He accuses Andy Burnham of reneging on commitments made to voters in the Makerfield constituency, where the Prime Minister won a by-election last June. At the time, the Labour candidate had assured he did not want to reignite old Brexit conflicts and did not propose British re-entry into the European Union. For his opponents, this change in discourse constitutes a major political contradiction. Andy Burnham nevertheless asserts that a fundamental transformation of relations with Brussels would require a democratic mandate obtained through general elections. He also excludes two symbolically sensitive developments: abandoning the pound sterling in favor of the euro and integrating the United Kingdom into the Schengen area.

Beyond political confrontations, this reflection reflects the persistent difficulties the United Kingdom faces in defining its economic and diplomatic place since leaving the European Union. Restoring free movement would be an essential condition for possible reintegration into the single market, as the four fundamental European freedoms notably rely on the free movement of people, goods, services, and capital. Such a decision would facilitate professional mobility and could reduce some difficulties encountered by British companies in recruiting European workers. However, it would imply accepting new common obligations, a particularly sensitive subject in a country where national sovereignty remains at the heart of political debate. Andy Burnham is scheduled to meet several European officials on November 20 in Brussels, during a summit dedicated to UK-EU relations. This meeting could clarify the various options considered by London, even though no formal proposal for re-entry has yet been presented. Ten years after the referendum that deeply divided the country, Brexit is once again a central issue in British political life. The government seeks to explore new possibilities for cooperation with Brussels, while its opponents intend to defend the commitments made at the time of leaving the European Union. The prospect of a return to free movement remains distant, but its mere mention by a sitting Prime Minister marks a significant evolution in the British debate.