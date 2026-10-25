United Kingdom: the massive Rosebank oil field at the heart of a political and climate battle

The United Kingdom is preparing to make a major decision about its energy future. Located in the North Atlantic, about 130 kilometers northwest of the Shetland Islands, the Rosebank field could contain between 300 and 500 million barrels of recoverable oil and gas over an estimated 25-year period. The British government must soon decide whether to authorize the exploitation of this project, considered one of the largest untapped oil fields in the country. While London has just authorized gas production at the Jackdaw site, Rosebank faces significant opposition from environmental organizations. Between energy security, industrial investments, jobs, and climate goals, Prime Minister Andy Burnham faces a particularly sensitive strategic arbitration.

The Rosebank project is based on a large-scale industrial installation, organized around the Petrojarl Rosebank, a floating production, storage, and offloading vessel already positioned above the field. This infrastructure is intended to recover hydrocarbons extracted from the seabed before transporting them to international markets. The oil would be loaded onto tankers and likely transported to refineries in continental Europe. The gas, however, could be transported by pipeline to the Shetlands, then to the St Fergus terminal in Scotland. According to estimates presented by the promoters, maximum production could cover the heating needs equivalent to 500,000 British households. The project is 80% controlled by Adura, a joint venture between Shell and the Norwegian energy group Equinor, while Ithaca Energy holds the remaining 20%. The companies involved defend an investment likely to generate tax revenues, support Scottish industrial activity, and preserve specialized offshore jobs. The sector must, however, contend with particularly harsh weather conditions. The installation is located in a North Atlantic area exposed to strong swells, requiring adapted equipment and a particularly demanding technical organization. About 122 people work aboard the vessel, which is now awaiting a final decision from British authorities before production can begin.

A project already challenged in British courts

The future of Rosebank remains suspended on a particularly sensitive procedure. In 2023, the previous Conservative government had authorized the exploitation of the field, before this decision was challenged in Scottish courts. In January 2025, the Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled the authorizations granted to the Rosebank and Jackdaw projects illegal, considering that their environmental assessments did not sufficiently take into account the greenhouse gas emissions produced during the combustion of the extracted oil and gas. This decision did not halt all preparatory work but prohibits the start of production without new authorization. The companies involved have therefore had to complete their environmental studies and present new elements to the authorities. For environmental organizations, Rosebank represents a particularly problematic project, notably due to the volume of hydrocarbons likely to be exploited over several decades. Supporters of the field highlight industrial jobs, tax revenues, and the need to reduce British dependence on energy imports. The debate also concerns direct benefits for consumers. A large part of the extracted oil would be sold on the international market, which does not guarantee a decrease in pump prices or energy bills in the UK.

The decision regarding Rosebank could come before the end of 2026. It will be an important test for Andy Burnham’s government, which aims to strengthen British energy security while maintaining the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. On October 21, London already gave the green light to the exploitation of the Jackdaw gas field, which could contribute to national supply for several years. But Rosebank represents a project of a different scale, with potentially higher emissions and production mainly intended for international oil markets. The government will therefore have to determine whether its economic benefits justify the climate consequences identified in the new environmental assessments. This decision also comes as the UK seeks to accelerate its investments in renewable energy and low-carbon technologies. The Rosebank project thus illustrates a major contradiction of the energy transition: European economies want to reduce their fossil fuel consumption but continue to rely heavily on oil and gas for transport, industry, and heating. Between business expectations, environmental demands, and energy security imperatives, London will have to decide on a project whose consequences could be felt for several decades.