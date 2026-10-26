Free Movement with the EU: Burnham Opens High-Risk Debate Ahead of November Summit

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has stated his desire for an honest discussion about a possible return to the free movement of people with the European Union, just weeks before a crucial summit in Brussels. This position is already provoking strong opposition from his right wing.

Andy Burnham no longer rules out free movement. In an interview with the Sunday Times, the Labour Prime Minister affirmed that the United Kingdom must engage in an « honest discussion » about the evolution of immigration since leaving the European Union, thus opening the way to a debate that his predecessors had carefully avoided.

Burnham emphasized that the very nature of immigration has changed since Brexit, which took effect in early 2020. « It was a type of immigration that perhaps was not as difficult as today, » he said, referring to what he describes as « back-and-forth » immigration typical of the free movement period, where European nationals came to work and then left. « The migration balance has changed since that time. I think we simply need to have an honest discussion about these issues, » he added.

These statements come at a particularly sensitive moment: the UK–EU summit is scheduled for November 20 in Brussels, where both parties hope to conclude agreements on food and drink products, youth mobility, and carbon emissions trading systems. The issue of youth mobility, which de facto involves a form of partial free movement, has brought this topic back to the heart of British political debate.

Burnham, who took office at Downing Street in July, had inherited the electoral program of his predecessor Keir Starmer, which explicitly excluded the restoration of free movement, membership in the single market, or the formation of a customs union. The Prime Minister now seems to want to keep some room for maneuver while setting clear limits: he has ruled out any membership in the Schengen Area or the single currency. « I do not see myself recommending anything one day that would involve joining » the euro or Schengen, he specified.

For any substantial change in the relationship with the EU, Burnham would consider obtaining a democratic mandate during the next general elections, which are not expected before 2029. This is a way to postpone the most weighty decisions while allowing the debate to take place in the public sphere.

The opposition’s reaction was swift. Nigel Farage, leader of the far-right Reform UK party, called Burnham’s remarks a « total betrayal of Brexit Britain. » This statement illustrates the ongoing sensitivity of the topic in British society, which voted by a narrow majority to leave the EU in 2016, making immigration control one of the central arguments of the Leave camp.