Ten years after the Brexit referendum, the United Kingdom and the European Union are seeking to rebuild part of their economic and political relations. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected in Brussels on Friday, November 20, for a summit with Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa. Despite a shared willingness to cooperate, several negotiations remain difficult and the two partners still struggle to agree on the necessary concessions.

The rapprochement between the United Kingdom and the European Union is entering an important phase. On Friday, November 20, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is to meet in Brussels with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, António Costa. This second bilateral summit, organized after the one in London in May 2025, aims to advance several economic and strategic dossiers. Since coming to power, the British head of government has advocated improving relations with the Twenty-Seven, considering that the current conditions of trade do not sufficiently meet the United Kingdom’s interests. On November 16, he notably judged that the Brexit agreement was not favorable enough to his country. However, this desire for change does not mean an automatic return to the single market or customs union. London primarily seeks to obtain sectoral arrangements likely to reduce trade barriers while maintaining some of the regulatory autonomy acquired since leaving the Union.

Among the main negotiation topics is the simplification of sanitary and phytosanitary controls applied to agricultural and food products. Since Brexit, British companies exporting to the European market have had to deal with additional formalities that can increase their costs and slow trade. An agreement would facilitate the movement of certain products, notably for agricultural producers and agri-food companies. Discussions also focus on carbon emission quota trading systems, where divergences can complicate industrial relations between the two economies. For businesses, better coordination could limit administrative costs and reduce some regulatory uncertainties. But Brussels wants guarantees on compliance with common standards, while London seeks to preserve its decision-making margin.

Common economic interests, but difficult concessions

The negotiations illustrate the contradictions accompanying the British rapprochement with the European Union. The government wants to facilitate trade and strengthen cooperation without giving up the main political gains of Brexit. On their side, European institutions intend to prevent a former member state from benefiting from the advantages of the internal market without accepting the corresponding obligations. This issue is one of the main obstacles to concluding sustainable agreements. The mobility of people, applicable standards for companies, and dispute resolution mechanisms also remain sensitive topics. Each concession could have political consequences in the United Kingdom, where the European question continues to divide part of public opinion.

Beyond the economy, the summit aims to deepen relations in defense, security, and foreign policy. The war in Ukraine, international tensions, and European security challenges encourage London and Brussels to strengthen their coordination. The United Kingdom remains a major military power on the continent and an important partner for several member states. European leaders therefore want to consolidate this cooperation while continuing discussions on economic exchanges. On the eve of the summit, several points remain under negotiation and nothing guarantees that all envisaged agreements can be finalized. The Brussels meeting should thus measure the capacity of the two partners to transform their political will for rapprochement into concrete commitments. Ten years after the 2016 referendum, relations between London and the European Union remain marked by the consequences of Brexit, but also by an economic and strategic interdependence that both parties now seek to better organize.