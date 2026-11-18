The Italian Parliament definitively adopted, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, a law aimed at strengthening the fight against antisemitism. Approved by 147 votes to 93, with five abstentions, the text introduces into Italian law an international definition of antisemitism. A decision praised by its supporters but strongly criticized by several human rights organizations, which fear restrictions on freedom of expression regarding Israel and the Palestinian issue.

Italy has established a new legislative framework to combat antisemitism. After its adoption by the Senate last March, the bill received its final approval on Tuesday in the Chamber of Deputies. Supported by the right-wing majority and several centrist parliamentarians, it aims to strengthen the prevention of antisemitic acts and the protection of Jewish communities. The main novelty lies in the integration into Italian law of the operational definition developed in 2016 by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). This is accompanied by examples to identify various contemporary manifestations of antisemitism, including certain forms of discourse targeting Israel. The text also provides for a national strategy to combat anti-Jewish discrimination, awareness-raising actions in schools and universities, as well as enhanced coordination between public institutions. However, it does not create new criminal offenses or additional sanctions.

The adoption of this law comes in a context of increasing antisemitic acts in Italy. According to available data, 963 incidents were recorded in 2025, more than double the level registered in 2023. For supporters of the text, this development justifies a strengthened institutional response to protect Jewish citizens and combat hate speech. Several government majority officials believe that using the IHRA definition will better identify antisemitic behaviors and harmonize prevention actions. Senator Maurizio Gasparri, member of Forza Italia, notably defended legislation aimed at combating racial and religious discrimination, rejecting accusations that it seeks to protect the Israeli government from criticism. The text explicitly affirms respect for constitutional freedoms, including freedom of thought, assembly, and political expression.

A Definition of Antisemitism at the Heart of Criticism

The controversy mainly concerns the possible consequences of applying the IHRA definition. Several organizations, including Amnesty International, consider that some examples associated with this definition could lead to equating criticism of Israeli policy with manifestations of antisemitism. They particularly fear that this interpretation could be used to limit positions on the war in Gaza, the occupation of Palestinian territories, or decisions by the Israeli government. Amnesty International denounced a decision likely to promote censorship and self-censorship, especially in universities, schools, and public debate spaces. The organization emphasizes that Italian legislation already included provisions penalizing discrimination and incitement to hatred. It believes that better enforcement of existing rules would have strengthened the fight against antisemitism without introducing the ambiguities it attributes to the new law.

The debate also caused divisions within the Italian opposition. A large part of the Democratic Party, the Five Star Movement, and the Greens and Left Alliance opposed the text, while other centrist formations supported its adoption. Amendments proposing to replace the IHRA definition with that of the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism, developed by scholars and specialists in Jewish history, were not accepted. The latter more explicitly distinguishes manifestations of hostility toward Jewish people from political criticism addressed to the State of Israel. The new Italian legislation now opens an implementation phase whose modalities will be decisive. Authorities will have to reconcile two objectives inscribed in democratic principles: ensuring effective protection against antisemitism and preserving the freedom to debate state policies. It is notably on the concrete interpretation of these provisions that upcoming discussions will focus.