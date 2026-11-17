Strengthening controls while reducing unnecessary administrative burdens: this is the approach advocated by the European study center Hermes to combat the black market. Its goal is to reduce the advantage of illegal operators and restore room for maneuver to companies that comply with the rules.

Fighting counterfeiting also means enabling legal businesses to remain competitive. In a study published on November 13, 2026, titled Stopped at the Source: Ending the Black Market Through EU Competitiveness, Hermes invites the European Union to combine two levers: the fight against trafficking and the simplification of rules imposed on economic actors. For the study center, acting solely at the borders is not enough to stem illegal trade.

Seizures provide an idea of the scale of the phenomenon. According to data from the joint report of the European Union Intellectual Property Office and the European Commission cited by Hermes, 196 million counterfeit items were intercepted in 2025, 67% more than in 2024, with an estimated value of 6.3 billion euros. These figures relate to goods detected by authorities. They do not allow measuring the entire black market nor deducing a progression equivalent to that of seizures.

The cost of rules at the heart of competition

A company that complies with legislation finances the traceability of its products, their compliance with safety requirements, and the necessary procedures for their marketing. An illegal operator can avoid these expenses. The obligations respond to legitimate objectives, but their accumulation, when it becomes redundant or unnecessarily complex, can increase the imbalance. Hermes therefore proposes reducing superfluous administrative costs weighing on legal businesses.

The report illustrates this difficulty through several sectors: Murano glass imitations, counterfeit Italian fashion, fake cosmetics, and illegal electronic cigarettes. The consequences go beyond lost sales for manufacturers. They also concern the value of know-how and consumer protection, as consumers may buy products whose composition or safety escape expected controls.

However, regulatory complexity alone cannot explain the development of trafficking. Criminal margins, the search for low prices, and control weaknesses also contribute to their persistence. Simplification is therefore not intended to replace the fight against fraud. In Hermes’ reasoning, it must complement it by reducing part of the disadvantage borne by those who comply with the law.

Strengthening controls throughout the single market

Giovanni Kessler, chairman of Hermes’ scientific committee and former director-general of the European Anti-Fraud Office, emphasizes the need to strengthen resources dedicated to rule enforcement. “It is necessary to invest more in controls to prevent illegal operators from offering prices lower than those practiced by companies that comply with the rules,” he explains in the press release presenting the study.

This action must be coordinated among member states. A weakness in checks at one entry point can have effects throughout the Union, where goods then circulate. Traffickers can exploit these gaps by redirecting their routes to the least monitored passages. The report thus calls for strengthening controls and their coordination to prevent illicit products from benefiting from these vulnerabilities.

For European producers, the challenge is to benefit from effectively regulated competition. Expenses incurred to comply with standards lose part of their economic justification if goods circumventing them can sustainably access the same market. The credibility of European requirements also depends on the authorities’ ability to enforce them.

Concrete results to assess regulation

Based on the “One Europe, One Market” roadmap, Hermes proposes reexamining existing texts before adding new obligations. The study center recommends removing overlapping requirements and formalities without sufficient utility. It extends this reasoning to European competitiveness, notably highlighting difficulties that high compliance costs can create for young tech companies seeking investors.

Public policy evaluation should also evolve. Rather than counting the number of rules adopted, the document recommends examining their effects on prices, competitiveness, and illicit activities. A measure should thus be assessed based on what it actually changes for businesses and consumers, including when it shifts difficulties without reducing fraud opportunities.

For small businesses, the issue is concrete: spending less time on repetitive formalities and more resources on their activity. Hermes’ proposal is thus to make competitiveness an element of the fight against trafficking. More effective controls and better-proportioned obligations should allow rule-abiding companies to grow without leaving illegal operators a lasting advantage.