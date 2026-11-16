Czech Republic: Massive Protest in Prague Against Public Media Reform

Nearly 400,000 people gathered on Sunday, November 15, in Prague, according to organizers, to protest against a reform of public broadcasting funding. The government of Andrej Babiš wants to replace the license fee with funding directly provided by the state. This prospect worries journalists and defenders of press freedom, as the Czech Republic prepares to commemorate the 1989 Velvet Revolution.

A large crowd flooded the Letná plain in Prague on Sunday to denounce the public broadcasting reform project promoted by the Czech government. At the call of the citizen movement One Million Moments for Democracy, several hundred thousand protesters took part in this gathering, presented as one of the largest organized in the country since the end of the communist regime. Organizers claimed 400,000 participants, an estimate that has not been independently confirmed.

The mobilization mainly targets the proposed abolition of the broadcasting license fee, which currently ensures a significant part of the funding for Česká televize, the Czech public television, and Český rozhlas, the public radio. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s government wants to replace this system with credits directly drawn from the state budget. Opponents argue that this change could weaken the financial autonomy of the two institutions and increase their dependence on political decisions.

Journalists’ independence at the heart of concerns

Public broadcasting professionals fear that the amount of funding could become a tool of pressure. In a system based on budget allocations, media resources can be regularly reviewed by political leaders. Critics of the reform thus fear that a reduction in financial means could compromise editorial teams’ ability to carry out their information and investigative missions.

The government, for its part, defends a modernization of public audiovisual service funding. Andrej Babiš believes the license fee system must evolve and assures that this transformation will not undermine editorial freedom. However, these guarantees do not convince opponents, who also denounce the method used to advance the bill. The prospect of a reduction in available resources, estimated between 15 and 20% according to some estimates, heightens concerns.

A mobilization rich in historical symbolism

The choice of the Letná plain is not accidental. This site hosted massive demonstrations against the communist power in November 1989, as part of the Velvet Revolution. Nearly four decades later, organizers wanted to draw a parallel between the democratic mobilizations of that time and the current defense of media independence. The gathering also takes place on the eve of November 17, the anniversary of the start of the 1989 revolution.

Tensions around the reform intensified after parliamentary debates on October 24. Deputies from the governing coalition then advanced the bill during a late-night session, an episode strongly criticized by the opposition. On November 3, employees of public television and radio had already organized a 24-hour strike to express their concerns. Sunday’s protest marks a new stage in this contestation.

Government under pressure ahead of further debates

The scale of the gathering now places the government facing an opposition that goes beyond professional organizations alone. Protesters demand concrete guarantees to preserve editorial independence and ensure the financial stability of public media. The citizen movement behind the mobilization intends to maintain pressure on political leaders as long as these concerns are not addressed.

In response to the protest, the executive mentioned the possibility of modifying certain aspects of the project and postponing the continuation of its parliamentary review. However, Andrej Babiš has not abandoned his reform goal. Upcoming discussions will notably have to determine funding modalities and mechanisms likely to protect broadcasters from potential political interventions.

This crisis goes beyond the Czech context alone. In several European countries, public broadcasting funding is the subject of debates opposing supporters of resource reform to defenders of mechanisms guaranteeing greater institutional autonomy. The Prague case illustrates the sensitivity of these issues in democracies where information independence is a central concern.

With this large-scale protest, part of Czech society sends a message to the government: any transformation of the public audiovisual service must be accompanied by strong guarantees for press freedom. It remains to be seen whether this mobilization will lead to a substantial revision of the project or if the executive will choose to continue its reform despite the opposition.