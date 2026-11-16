In Brussels, Hassen Chalghoumi and some forty Muslim dignitaries are calling on European elected officials to take action against Islamism, which they distinguish from the Muslim faith. They are demanding protection for Muslims against extremist ideologies, while emphasizing their commitment to European values. A White Paper on this subject will be presented to the European institutions.

Meeting at the European Parliament , some forty Muslim dignitaries called on political leaders to combat Islamism without conflating it with their religion. Their president, Hassen Chalghoumi, urged them to protect Muslims from ideological pressures.

“We are Europeans. Europe is our home.” Addressing members of the European Parliament, Hassen Chalghoumi asserted this connection to call for action against political Islam. The Nouvelle Revue Politique , in an article published on Monday, November 16, reports on the discussions at this conference organized in Brussels by the Conference of European Imams, which he chairs, in conjunction with MEP Céline Imart (LR).

At the heart of his speech was a distinction the imam deemed essential: that between the Muslim faith and its political manipulation. "Islamism is not a religious opinion. It is a political ideology that uses religion to impose a totalitarian project," he declared. In his view, minimizing this phenomenon amounts to abandoning Muslims to the pressures of those who claim to speak on their behalf.

A request for the protection of Muslims

The appeal is addressed directly to elected officials. “If you truly love Muslims and want to preserve social cohesion, then do your job. Help us stop this phenomenon,” Hassen Chalghoumi continued, according to the magazine. He accuses them of being able, in the name of defending Muslims, to protect an ideology that confines them. The participants also affirmed their attachment to the European societies in which they live, work, and raise their children.

Céline Imart, for her part, emphasized the role of interreligious dialogue in defending democracies. This approach took concrete form on the evening of November 12, during a dinner at the Great Synagogue of Brussels, bringing together imams, rabbis, and political leaders, under the chairmanship of Chief Rabbi Albert Guigui. The following day, the participants paid tribute to the victims of the attacks at the Maelbeek metro station and then at the Jewish Museum of Belgium.

The organizers have now announced a White Paper dedicated to the fight against Islamism and the Muslim Brotherhood. According to the Nouvelle Revue Politique, it is to be presented to several European institutions as well as to the interior ministers of the 27 member states. Two further conferences are planned, one in Rome at the end of January and the other in Paris at the end of February, to continue the work begun in Brussels.