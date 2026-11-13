The United Kingdom is closely monitoring projects by several European countries aiming to establish migrant centers outside the European Union. On Thursday, November 12, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirmed that he is following this initiative, which could notably involve Rwanda. London is seeking new solutions to combat irregular immigration and strengthen cooperation with its European partners.

The British government could draw inspiration from new European initiatives to evolve its migration policy. While visiting Dublin for a European Political Community summit, Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated on Thursday that his government is following « with interest » the discussions initiated by several European countries regarding the creation of migrant reception centers located outside the territory of the European Union. Rwanda is among the destinations considered within these reflections.

When questioned by journalists after the summit, the head of the British government emphasized the public’s expectations regarding the control of migratory flows. « The population wants us to do everything in our power to fight illegal immigration, » he declared. He also specified that London is considering new measures and will continue to closely follow the initiatives of its partners. However, these statements do not constitute an announcement of a British agreement to participate in the scheme.

Centers Located Outside European Territory

The project studied by several European countries is based on creating reception structures in third countries. These facilities, sometimes referred to as « hubs, » could allow organizing certain stages of migrant processing or return outside the European Union. Their precise modalities remain to be defined, notably concerning the individuals who might be transferred there, their legal status, and the responsibilities of participating countries.

The possibility of establishing such structures in Rwanda is attracting particular attention. This East African country was already at the center of a previous British project to transfer asylum seekers, which sparked significant legal and political controversies. However, the current European discussions do not necessarily imply the resumption of this scheme as it was. The governments involved will notably need to specify the guarantees offered to the people received and the applicable legal framework.

London Seeks New Responses to Irregular Immigration

For the British government, the migration issue remains a major dossier. Irregular arrivals, notably via the English Channel, have fueled debates for several years on border security, accommodation capacities, and the cost of asylum seeker care. Authorities are seeking to strengthen control mechanisms while developing cooperation with European countries and transit states.

The position expressed by Andy Burnham reflects a willingness to examine several options without announcing, for now, any concrete change. The United Kingdom, which has not been part of the European Union since Brexit, nevertheless retains a direct interest in the migration policies of its neighbors. The future of these centers will depend on negotiations between the countries involved, agreements with host countries, and their compliance with international human rights obligations.