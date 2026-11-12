TikTok: Spanish Justice Investigates Alleged Child Pornographic Content Viewed 48 Million Times

Spanish justice has opened an investigation into the alleged distribution of child pornographic content on TikTok. The targeted posts reportedly accumulated 48 million views, a figure that raises questions about the circulation of potentially criminal content and the platform’s moderation mechanisms. The investigations will need to determine the exact nature of the videos and any possible responsibilities.

The alleged distribution of child pornographic content on TikTok is now the subject of a judicial investigation in Spain. According to publicly released information, the concerned posts have accumulated approximately 48 million views. This considerable volume draws attention to the ability of short video platforms to rapidly disseminate content to a very wide audience. At this stage, the opening of an investigation does not mean that all reported videos have been recognized as illegal by the justice system.

The investigations must notably determine whether the distributed content constitutes offenses related to the sexual exploitation of minors. Investigators will also need to establish the circumstances of their publication, identify any responsible parties, and examine the conditions under which these videos remained accessible. The figure of 48 million corresponds to a cumulative view count announced for the concerned content: it does not, by itself, indicate the number of distinct individuals who watched them.

TikTok’s Moderation at the Center of Questions

This case raises the issue of content control on social networks, especially when minors may be victims of exploitation. TikTok has reporting and moderation systems designed to detect and remove posts that violate its rules. However, the Spanish investigation will need to clarify whether alerts were issued, how they were handled, and if the targeted content could have been removed more quickly. No conclusion about any potential criminal liability of the platform can be drawn from the mere opening of the procedure.

The circulation of content endangering children represents a particular challenge for major digital platforms. Videos can be copied, reshared, or distributed by multiple accounts, complicating their identification and removal. In cases of sexual exploitation content involving minors, authorities’ priority is to protect victims, prevent any further dissemination of images, and identify those involved in their production or publication.

An Investigation That Revives the Debate on Minor Protection

Within the European Union, the Digital Services Act imposes obligations on platforms regarding the reporting of illegal content and risk management. Very large platforms must notably assess and mitigate certain systemic risks, including those concerning the protection of minors. These rules do not replace national criminal investigations but provide an additional framework to examine how digital services organize their moderation.

The investigation opened in Spain will now have to establish the facts, specify the origin of the posts, and determine whether offenses were committed. It could also provide answers about the duration the videos were online and the means used to disseminate them. Beyond the announced number of views, the main issue remains the identification and protection of potential minor victims. Judicial conclusions will be decisive in assessing responsibilities in this case.