Italy: White Truffles Sold for €100,000 at Auction, a Gastronomic Treasure Worth Its Weight in Gold

A lot of two white truffles weighing 850 grams was auctioned for €100,000 on Sunday, November 8, 2026, during a prestigious auction held in Piedmont, northern Italy. The buyer, based in Hong Kong, won this exceptional lot at the 27th World White Truffle Auction of Alba. Beyond this spectacular price, the event raised more than €545,000 for charitable causes.

This sale confirms the international reputation of the Italian white truffle. At the Grinzane Cavour castle, near Alba, bidders competed for several specimens of this highly sought-after mushroom by gastronomy enthusiasts. The highlight lot, consisting of two white truffles found together in the Langhe region and weighing a total of 850 grams, was finally sold for €100,000. The bidding, which started at €20,000, gradually rose to €80,000 before a buyer participating from Hong Kong won the bid. This auction price represents nearly €118,000 per kilogram, well above usual market rates, due to the exceptional and charitable nature of the sale.

The event also highlighted the international influence of Italian gastronomy. Organized annually since 1999, this auction brings together collectors, restaurateurs, and lovers of exceptional products. For this 27th edition, several cities were connected remotely to the Piedmontese castle, including London, Bangkok, Vienna, Macau, Vilnius, and Brasilia. The goal is not only to sell rare gastronomic products but also to mobilize donors around solidarity projects. The 2026 edition raised €545,800, one of the best results in the event’s history. Since its inception, this initiative has collected over eight million euros to fund humanitarian and social actions in Italy and abroad.

A Gastronomic Rarity Threatened by Climate Change

The Alba white truffle, scientifically known as Tuber magnatum Pico, is among the most coveted products in haute cuisine. Unlike other mushrooms cultivated on a large scale, it naturally develops underground, in contact with the roots of certain tree species. Its growth depends on particularly precise environmental conditions, including sufficient humidity and favorable temperatures. Harvesting requires specialists accompanied by dogs trained to detect its characteristic scent. Its powerful aroma and rarity explain the interest it attracts from Michelin-starred chefs and gastronomic establishments worldwide. Traditionally, it is consumed raw, finely grated over pasta, risottos, or simple preparations that preserve its aromatic qualities.

This year, Italian production was disrupted by drought episodes that weakened the soil and slowed truffle development. Autumn rains improved harvesting conditions, but professionals remain concerned about the consequences of global warming on this natural resource. Hotter summers and irregular precipitation could, in the long term, reduce available quantities and increase price fluctuations. Despite these uncertainties, the Alba auction demonstrates that the white truffle retains considerable prestige among gastronomy enthusiasts. With a lot sold for €100,000 and several hundred thousand euros raised for associations, this edition also illustrates the ability of an iconic product of Italian culinary heritage to mobilize buyers worldwide.