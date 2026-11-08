British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced his intention to end, before Christmas, situations in which former members of the British Armed Forces are forced to sleep rough. On the occasion of the Remembrance Sunday commemorations held this Sunday, November 8, the head of government stated that those who have served their country should be able to access decent accommodation. He plans to write personally to local English authorities on November 11, Armistice Day, to ask them to prepare reception solutions for homeless veterans. This initiative comes as the United Kingdom faces a worrying increase in the number of people living on the streets, despite various public programs aimed at combating homelessness.

To finance this mobilization, local authorities will be able to use part of the additional £874 million already announced to fight homelessness. The government also plans to release £8.7 million to benefit eight organizations specialized in supporting former military personnel. Among the beneficiaries are Veteran Housing Scotland, Launchpad, and SSAFA, a historic association aiding members of the armed forces and their families. These funds are intended, in particular, to support veterans facing health difficulties, addictions, or complex personal situations. « People who have agreed to risk their lives for all of us should never be left homeless, » said Andy Burnham, believing that national recognition must be translated into concrete measures.

A homelessness crisis also affecting former military personnel

This announcement is part of a broader government program aimed at offering shelter to people sleeping rough during winter. According to the latest official statistics, 4,793 people were recorded as homeless during a single night in autumn 2025 in England, a record level. The number of people living on the streets has been increasing since 2021, highlighting the ongoing challenges of housing policies and social support. The British government states it has committed a total funding of £4.4 billion to combat this phenomenon. Authorities aim to strengthen cooperation between local councils, charities, and specialized organizations to better identify those affected and offer tailored support according to their situation.

The opposition acknowledges the importance of this mobilization while expressing reservations about its ability to sustainably solve the problem. James MacCleary, spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats on defense issues, welcomed this first step but believes that one-off funding will not be enough to address a crisis that has been ongoing for several years. He calls for permanent resources for local authorities and measures to prevent former military personnel from becoming homeless after leaving the army. Conservatives, for their part, recall that Andy Burnham had already been criticized for the results of his homelessness policy when he led Greater Manchester. The Prime Minister now defends a national mobilization, considering that coordinated action across the entire territory is essential. With a few weeks until Christmas, the challenge will be to turn this political promise into effective housing solutions for the most vulnerable veterans.