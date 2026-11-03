Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente has resigned six days after two high-speed trains collided near Madrid, killing at least 69 people. His decision, announced in Congress, comes amid political pressure and questions about organizational failures related to the accident.

Óscar Puente announced his resignation before the Spanish Congress , six days after the collision between two high-speed trains that killed at least 69 people near Madrid.

It was from the floor of Parliament that Óscar Puente chose to announce his decision. The Spanish Minister of Transport announced his resignation on Wednesday, following a hearing devoted to the circumstances of the train disaster that occurred on October 28 near Urda, a town south of Madrid. The collision, which left at least 69 dead and dozens injured, put Pedro Sánchez's government under pressure from the very first hours following the tragedy.

“A transport minister in a country like Spain cannot remain in office after two accidents of such magnitude in less than a year,” Puente said, also referring to a fatal accident that occurred last January in Andalusia. The minister clarified that he made his decision immediately after the October 28th disaster, but waited several days before making it official.

The Urda tragedy occurred when a high-speed train operated by the state-owned company Renfe rear-ended another stationary train belonging to the private operator Iryo. Audio recordings broadcast in the Spanish media shortly after the disaster fueled questions about human and organizational failures. Three conversations intercepted between the Madrid control center and two train drivers appear to indicate that a high-speed train was given permission to proceed while another train was stopped on the track, approximately 25 kilometers ahead.

The pressure on Puente had intensified in recent days, with opposition parties calling for his resignation, joined by some allies in the governing coalition. During his parliamentary hearing, the minister presented new railway safety measures before announcing his departure. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez promised that the authorities would "get to the bottom of every detail of this tragedy."