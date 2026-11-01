In Serbia, the electoral victory of the student movement is accompanied by a mobilization to restore public spaces. After winning the early legislative elections on Sunday, October 25, 2026, supporters of the Student List undertook to clean the streets and parks of Belgrade. Armed with brooms, gloves, and trash bags, hundreds of volunteers gathered notably in the Pioneers Park, opposite the Parliament, to remove waste and installations abandoned by supporters of the former regime. This initiative comes the day after a major political change: after fourteen years of dominance in Serbian political life, Aleksandar Vučić and his Serbian Progressive Party acknowledged their defeat against a movement born from university protests.

Pioneers Park has become the symbol of this transition. For nearly eighteen months, this green space located between the Parliament, the presidency, and the Belgrade city hall had been occupied by a camp supporting the regime, nicknamed “Ćaciland” by its detractors. After the departure of its occupants and the removal of metal barriers, volunteers dismantled tents, collected trash, and disinfected the equipment in a children’s playground. Municipal employees also participated in the operations. This mobilization continues a practice adopted since the beginning of the student protests: leaving places clean after each gathering. Beyond cleaning the park, other volunteers undertook to erase hostile inscriptions against students on the capital’s walls. The organizers present this approach as a desire to return public spaces to their inhabitants, without prolonging the political confrontations that marked the last two years.

An electoral victory born from two years of mobilization against corruption

The success of the Student List marks a turning point in Serbia’s recent political history. According to results communicated by the electoral commission after counting nearly 99% of the ballots, candidates supported by the movement obtained 52.7% of the votes, against 39.2% for the alliance led by the Serbian Progressive Party. This lead would allow them to hold 139 seats out of the 250 in Parliament, an absolute majority. The movement was born after the collapse, in November 2024, of a canopy at the Novi Sad train station, a disaster that caused sixteen deaths. Students then demanded transparent investigations and denounced suspicions of corruption surrounding public works. Their mobilization gradually expanded to contest the functioning of institutions, political influence on the media, and practices of power. The October 25 victory thus marks the electoral culmination of nearly two years of demonstrations.

Despite the enthusiasm generated by this result, the new majority now faces several challenges. Unlike traditional political parties, the Student List has neither a single leader nor a true hierarchy. Its 250 candidates, selected within student assemblies, come from diverse professional backgrounds, notably medicine, education, economics, and sports. Their common program emphasizes fighting corruption, judicial independence, press freedom, access to healthcare, and housing. However, divergences remain on several international issues, notably relations with the European Union, Russia, and Kosovo. The appointment of a Prime Minister and the formation of a government will therefore be the next decisive steps. Meanwhile, the cleaning operations organized in Belgrade illustrate the movement supporters’ desire to extend their commitment beyond the ballot box. After obtaining a parliamentary majority, they now wish to see political changes reflected in the daily lives of Serbians.