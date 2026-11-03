Injured men, accusations of torture, an angry crowd, and clashes with police: a serious scandal erupted Monday in a house used by an Azov unit in the suburbs of Kyiv. As a reminder, Azov is a formation of the Ukrainian National Guard, originating from a volunteer battalion founded in 2014 by neo-Nazi militants. Initially formed to fight pro-Russian separatists in the Donbass, the battalion was integrated into the National Guard in November 2014. It became a brigade and then, in 2025, the core of a military corps grouping several units. Azov notably participated in the defense of Mariupol against the Russian army in 2022.

Videos shared on social media sparked strong outrage in Ukraine. Four soldiers were hospitalized, while the chief of staff of President Volodymyr Zelensky personally visited the site. On Tuesday, the Ukrainian judiciary opened a criminal investigation into possible abuses of power committed by military officials.

Injured men in a house controlled by an Azov unit

The case broke out when information circulated about the presence of dozens of men in a private residence in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, near Kyiv. Witnesses reported violence, degrading detention conditions, and people deprived of medical care. Some accusations mentioned about 40 men locked in a basement.

Videos showed men leaving the building, while witnesses claimed several had been violently beaten. A woman presenting herself as responsible for a private medical service mentioned particularly severe injuries, including a spinal fracture and signs of necrosis. However, these specific injuries have not been medically confirmed.

Four soldiers with injuries were transferred to the hospital, information confirmed by the Ukrainian National Guard.

The house was used as a temporary stationing point for a unit attached to the 1st corps of the Ukrainian National Guard « Azov. » According to military officials, the occupants were mainly recently mobilized men and soldiers recovered after leaving their unit without authorization, awaiting new assignment.

About a hundred protesters storm the property

The accusations sparked a wave of anger. About a hundred people, including relatives of soldiers, gathered in front of the house to demand explanations and access to the men inside.

The situation quickly escalated. Protesters tried to force entry, stones and firecrackers were thrown, while several police vehicles were damaged. A National Guard bus was also targeted. Gunshots were heard during the clashes.

Tensions continued into the evening despite the arrival of police reinforcements and military officials. The occupants were eventually evacuated from the building.

A 14-year-old teenager amid the clashes

Another troubling episode: the presence of a 14-year-old boy on site. Images showed the boy wrapped in a survival blanket, being cared for during the events.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, personally spoke with him. The young boy explained he came with friends. Budanov contacted his sister to arrange his return to his family.

The exact circumstances of the teenager’s presence remain to be determined. No confirmed evidence establishes that he was held prisoner in the house.

Zelensky’s right-hand man arrives and acknowledges the existence of other similar houses

The scale of the events forced the highest Ukrainian officials to react. Kyrylo Budanov, former head of military intelligence turned director of the presidential office, went to the site in the evening.

« I came here to understand what the hell is going on! », he said in front of the gathered people.

Asked about the existence of other buildings of this type, Budanov acknowledged that similar facilities exist in Ukraine. He indicated that their operation and the accommodation conditions of soldiers should be examined.

The Ukrainian official also specified that 14 people were in the building at the time of his intervention. This number differs from the initial accusations mentioning about forty men held in the property.

This case arises amid strong tensions around military mobilization. Forced enlistments in the street have already been denounced, notably after videos showed men being arrested and forcibly loaded into vehicles.

Ukrainian justice opens a criminal investigation for abuse of power

On Tuesday, November 3, the Ukrainian National Investigation Bureau (DBR) officially announced the opening of a criminal procedure based on Article 426-1 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code, related to abuses of power or functions committed by military officials.

Investigators must determine under what conditions the men were housed in this house, verify the legality of their presence, and establish if illegal violence or coercion was exercised.

Azov command acknowledged that four soldiers had injuries while contesting the torture accusations. It announced that officials would be sanctioned if illegal violence was established.

The investigation also covers the clashes around the building, the gunfire, and the damage to police vehicles.

Torture accusations shaking the Ukrainian army

This case adds to controversies surrounding recruitment and care conditions for soldiers in Ukraine. Forced mobilization, desertions, and corruption accusations allowing evasion of enlistment for sums up to $70,000 have already fueled many tensions.

The head of the Ukrainian national police, Ivan Vyhivsky, ordered an administrative investigation into the events. The Ukrainian military ombudswoman, Olha Reshetylova, also announced checks regarding the care conditions of soldiers.

On Tuesday, investigators continued their inquiries, while the results of medical examinations of the four hospitalized soldiers had not yet been made public.