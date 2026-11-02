World Europe

Bulgaria: Iliana Iotova Re-elected President on a Dialogue Path with Moscow

By

2-minute read.

Bulgaria: Iliana Iotova re-elected as president on a path of dialogue with Moscow
Bulgaria: Iliana Iotova re-elected as president on a path of dialogue with Moscow

Outgoing Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova won the second round of the presidential election with about 52% of the vote, clearly ahead of her pro-Western rival Andrey Gyurov. Her victory reinforces a stance favorable to negotiation with Russia, in a NATO and EU member country.

Initial estimates published Sunday evening show Iliana Iotova as the clear winner in the second round of the Bulgarian presidential election, with nearly 52% of the votes cast. Her opponent, former interim Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, supported by pro-Western reformist parties, would have about 45% of the vote. Voter turnout was particularly low, at only 29%.

At 62 years old, Iliana Iotova took office last January after the resignation of Rumen Radev, Prime Minister and figure of the center-left Progressive Bulgaria party, who chose to run for Parliament. This election was the first real electoral test for this party, often seen as favorable to Moscow. The re-elected president is expected to remain loyal to her political mentor’s line: keeping Bulgaria on the European path while advocating for a relaxation of sanctions against Russia and an improvement in relations with Moscow.

The war in Ukraine heavily influenced Bulgarian voters’ choices. Throughout the campaign, Iliana Iotova defended a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, presenting herself as a “president of peace” and calling for direct negotiations with Moscow. Andrey Gyurov took the opposite position, advocating for increased support to Kyiv and a firmer alignment with Bulgaria’s Western partners.

The regional geopolitical context made this debate particularly sensitive. In recent weeks, drone attacks on merchant ships have multiplied in the Black Sea, including in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone and that of neighboring Romania, highlighting the country’s proximity to the theater of operations.

The Bulgarian presidency remains primarily honorary: the head of state does not hold executive power, as major political directions fall under Parliament. However, elected by direct suffrage for a five-year term, the president holds real symbolic and political authority. They command the armed forces, can veto laws, sign international treaties, and appoint ambassadors. Iliana Iotova cannot run for a third term, as the Bulgarian Constitution limits the presidency to two consecutive terms.

Share this article

Interview writing

Published under the responsibility of the Entrevue editorial team, in accordance with our editorial guidelines. Our journalists may use artificial intelligence tools.

Discover the editorial team Reporting an error

Your news, according to your interests

Choose the sections and language of your newsletter. You can change your preferences at any time.

Respond to the article

Be the first to comment on this article.

Respond to this article Cancel

Comments are moderated. Promotional messages, automated emails, and abusive links are blocked.

Your first comment, or any message containing a link, may be placed pending approval.

More Europe

Interview Application

Information everywhere you go

Find the latest news, alerts and your favorite sections in an experience designed for mobile.

Download the Interview app from the App Store Download the Interview app on Google Play
Interview app alerts screen: latest news alerts
Customization screen for Interview app sections
News screen of the Interview app: the featured story