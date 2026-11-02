Outgoing Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova won the second round of the presidential election with about 52% of the vote, clearly ahead of her pro-Western rival Andrey Gyurov. Her victory reinforces a stance favorable to negotiation with Russia, in a NATO and EU member country.

Initial estimates published Sunday evening show Iliana Iotova as the clear winner in the second round of the Bulgarian presidential election, with nearly 52% of the votes cast. Her opponent, former interim Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, supported by pro-Western reformist parties, would have about 45% of the vote. Voter turnout was particularly low, at only 29%.

At 62 years old, Iliana Iotova took office last January after the resignation of Rumen Radev, Prime Minister and figure of the center-left Progressive Bulgaria party, who chose to run for Parliament. This election was the first real electoral test for this party, often seen as favorable to Moscow. The re-elected president is expected to remain loyal to her political mentor’s line: keeping Bulgaria on the European path while advocating for a relaxation of sanctions against Russia and an improvement in relations with Moscow.

The war in Ukraine heavily influenced Bulgarian voters’ choices. Throughout the campaign, Iliana Iotova defended a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, presenting herself as a “president of peace” and calling for direct negotiations with Moscow. Andrey Gyurov took the opposite position, advocating for increased support to Kyiv and a firmer alignment with Bulgaria’s Western partners.

The regional geopolitical context made this debate particularly sensitive. In recent weeks, drone attacks on merchant ships have multiplied in the Black Sea, including in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone and that of neighboring Romania, highlighting the country’s proximity to the theater of operations.

The Bulgarian presidency remains primarily honorary: the head of state does not hold executive power, as major political directions fall under Parliament. However, elected by direct suffrage for a five-year term, the president holds real symbolic and political authority. They command the armed forces, can veto laws, sign international treaties, and appoint ambassadors. Iliana Iotova cannot run for a third term, as the Bulgarian Constitution limits the presidency to two consecutive terms.