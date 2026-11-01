Germany experienced a night of intense tensions on Saturday, October 31, 2026, following a day of protests against rising living costs and budget cuts. In Frankfurt, several shops were looted, windows broken, and clashes occurred between groups of protesters and law enforcement. Similar incidents were reported in Berlin, Cologne, and Hamburg, where police made numerous arrests. These acts of violence followed initially peaceful gatherings organized by the collective « Gen Z regelt, » meaning « Generation Z takes matters into their own hands. » The movement demands increased funding for education and health, a fairer distribution of economic efforts, and opposes mandatory military service.

In Frankfurt, Germany’s financial capital, the situation deteriorated significantly at nightfall. Part of the main shopping street in the city center was cordoned off by law enforcement after several acts of vandalism. Individuals broke shop windows and stole shoes as well as various goods. According to police, Molotov cocktails were also thrown at emergency services, while officers were targeted with stones, bottles, and pyrotechnic devices. The window of a gun shop was notably damaged. Authorities announced the seizure of two weapons following the arrest of a suspect. Specialized units were deployed to regain control of the streets, and several arrests were made. The situation gradually calmed during the night from Saturday to Sunday, but the material damage reflects the intensity of the clashes.

Violence in Berlin, Cologne, and Hamburg

The unrest was not limited to Frankfurt. In Berlin, an evening protest escalated into clashes with police. Authorities reported 27 police officers injured and up to 56 people temporarily detained. In Hamburg, groups dressed in black set barricades on fire and used fireworks against law enforcement. The regional public broadcaster NDR reported 120 arrests. In Cologne, police officers were attacked near the central station, notably with bottles and a bicycle thrown in their direction. The local police chief, Johannes Hermanns, regretted that young people who came to peacefully protest for their future saw their demonstration disrupted by individuals seeking confrontation. In the state of Hesse, regional Interior Minister Roman Poseck stated that about a hundred identified far-left militants had infiltrated the Frankfurt gathering. This accusation currently remains an assessment by regional authorities.

These incidents contrast with the overall peaceful conduct of the protests held earlier in the day. According to authorities, up to 18,000 people participated in gatherings recorded in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin, a figure lower than organizers’ estimates. Nevertheless, several tens of thousands of protesters reportedly marched across the country. For Lina Friedrich, spokesperson for « Gen Z regelt, » the mobilization primarily aims to defend public services and the future prospects of younger generations. The collective notably denounces the lack of funding in schools, difficulties accessing healthcare, and the increasing pressure on households. It also rejects any form of mandatory military service. Saturday’s violence now poses a challenge to the organizers, who seek to preserve the peaceful nature of their movement, and to authorities, tasked with guaranteeing both the freedom to protest and public safety. As economic difficulties and budgetary choices continue to fuel discontent, this mobilization reveals the extent of social concerns among a segment of German youth.