UK: Two Men Charged After Incident Near US Military Base, Iran Suspected

Two 24-year-old British nationals have been charged in the UK as part of a national security investigation into an incident near the RAF Fairford airbase in Gloucestershire, used by the US military. One suspect is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service, which investigators suspect is linked to Iran. The two men are due to appear this Tuesday, October 27, before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London. This case arises amid heightened tensions between Western countries and Tehran, as several incidents in recent months in the UK are considered by British counterterrorism authorities as potentially linked to operations directed by the Iranian state.

The first suspect, Mohmed Ahmad Abdulkarim, is charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service following events on September 27. The second, Nouman Essghir, from the London Westminster area, is accused of entering a prohibited place on August 22 with intent likely to harm UK interests. This latter offense falls under Section 4 of the UK National Security Act enacted in 2023. The investigation was opened after reports of three suspicious vans near RAF Fairford on September 27. Law enforcement deployed a significant security operation around the base, maintaining a protective perimeter for several days. No explosives were found in the inspected vehicles, but police seized a quantity of petrol. Several men were arrested on site, initially for alleged explosives offenses, before investigations also focused on possible preparation of terrorist acts.

A sensitive investigation amid tensions with Tehran

In total, eight men have been arrested since the start of investigations led by British counterterrorism services. Nouman Essghir was arrested on September 27, then again on October 20. A new series of interviews also led investigators to question Mohmed Ahmad Abdulkarim. Another suspect, a 25-year-old British-Iranian national, arrested again on October 20 on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service, was ultimately released without charge for this offense. However, he remains subject to conditions following a previous arrest on October 1 for suspicion of preparing terrorist acts. Six men currently remain on police bail. Deputy Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of British counterterrorism police, stated that security services have observed several incidents in recent months they believe may have been directed by the Iranian state. Tehran authorities have previously denied any involvement in the RAF Fairford incident. At this stage, the charges against the two men are yet to be examined by the courts.

RAF Fairford airbase holds a strategic position in the US military setup in Europe. Used for decades by the US Air Force as an advanced staging point, it regularly hosts strategic bombers capable of long-range missions. In recent months, US B-1 and B-52 aircraft notably took off from this facility towards the Middle East, after London authorized its use for strikes described as defensive against Iran. Following the September incident, the US withdrew its bombers from the base to repatriate them to US territory. Then-US President Donald Trump mentioned the existence of “certain threats” targeting the installation, without specifying their nature. The prosecutions announced this Tuesday thus heighten questions about the security of Western military infrastructure and alleged foreign intelligence activities in the UK. The investigation will notably need to determine the suspects’ exact intentions, any possible contacts with Iranian services, and the real scope of the alleged acts. Both men benefit from the presumption of innocence.