Jersey Airport, in the Channel Islands, was disrupted for the second consecutive evening due to unauthorized drones near the runways. On Saturday, October 31, 2026, several flights to the island were canceled or diverted, causing anger among travelers and significant difficulties for airlines. Local authorities confirmed the opening of a police investigation to identify those responsible for these incursions into the regulated airspace. According to initial findings, two or three drones reportedly entered the restricted zone. However, investigators do not currently favor the terrorism angle. This new disruption raises questions again about the security of airport infrastructures in the face of the increasing number of remotely piloted devices.

The alert was issued on Saturday at 8:05 p.m., when the airport announced disruptions affecting incoming flights due to renewed drone activity near the airfield. For safety reasons, landing operations were suspended, forcing several planes to alter their schedules. A flight from Madeira, preparing to land at Jersey, was notably diverted to Paris after circling the island several times. Among the passengers was Iselin Jones, director of The Moorings hotel, who explained she was informed of the airport closure as her plane began its descent. Other travelers, including those arriving from London Heathrow, had their flights canceled. Pacific Basirwe, waiting for his wife and young son, denounced a situation that had become particularly frustrating after two consecutive nights of disruptions. For Jersey residents, heavily dependent on air links with the UK and Europe, these interruptions represent much more than a mere inconvenience.

Authorities promise sanctions against those responsible

Jersey’s Chief Minister, Lyndon Farnham, strongly condemned these incursions, reminding that flying a drone near an airport is neither a joke nor an activity without consequences. He assured that those responsible, if identified, will be held accountable before the courts. Jersey police have issued a call for witnesses and continue investigations to determine the origin of the devices. Inspector Rob McCallum stated that two or three drones were spotted in the restricted airspace, with no current evidence linking these incidents to terrorist activity. The local government is also working with British authorities and specialized organizations to study strengthening detection capabilities and counter-drone measures. The goal is to prevent recurrence of these intrusions while ensuring passenger and crew safety. Authorities emphasize that the airport remains safe despite the recorded disruptions.

Economic consequences are beginning to be felt. The Jersey RFC rugby club, whose players were to return from Southampton Saturday night, had its flight canceled after several hours waiting onboard. The team had to postpone its return to Monday morning due to no available seats on other routes, which are particularly busy during school holidays. According to the club, additional accommodation and transport costs could amount to several thousand pounds, a significant expense for a community sports organization. Tourism and transport professionals are also experiencing the effects of this situation. Richard De La Haye, a taxi driver for over forty years, explains having to wait for hours without knowing if the expected planes will finally land. These disruptions highlight the vulnerability of air infrastructures to small drones, capable of causing suspension of operations for safety reasons. While investigators still seek to identify those responsible for the overflights, residents and travelers now await measures to prevent a third night of chaos at Jersey Airport.