A Halloween party turned tragic in southern England. Five teenagers were seriously injured with knives on Saturday, October 31, 2026, during a party held in a residence in Chandler’s Ford, near Eastleigh, Hampshire. According to British police, a group of unidentified individuals reportedly managed to enter the house before attacking the attendees. The five victims, three boys aged 16 and two others aged 17, were taken to the hospital. A major investigation has been launched to find the perpetrators of this attack, which has deeply concerned local residents.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. local time, at a property located on Park Road, a residential street in Chandler’s Ford. Alerted to multiple knife attacks, Hampshire police quickly arrived on the scene, accompanied by several rescue teams. According to initial investigation elements, the attackers were not among the guests and reportedly entered the residence while the party was ongoing. The exact circumstances of their arrival and the reasons for the attack remain unknown. A witness interviewed by the BBC reported seeing several ambulances and a medical helicopter responding in the area. Another local resident stated they saw a person rush out of the house shouting that they had been stabbed and that two individuals were chasing them. These testimonies will need to be compared with evidence collected by investigators.

A significant police presence deployed in the neighborhood

On Sunday, November 1, a security perimeter was still in place around the house where the assault took place. Several police vehicles were parked on Park Road while investigators continued their observations and searched for possible clues. Law enforcement issued a call for witnesses, inviting anyone with information, surveillance footage, or recordings made in the area to contact investigators. Elizabeth Pirie, the lead inspector in charge of the investigation, acknowledged the concern caused by these violent acts among residents. She also thanked the public for their patience during police operations. At this stage, no arrests have been announced, and authorities have not specified whether the victims knew their attackers.

The case also triggered a local political reaction. Liz Jarvis, MP for the Eastleigh constituency, expressed her support on Sunday via the social network X for the injured teenagers, their families, and all those affected by the attack. She also praised the quick response of police and emergency services. This assault renews concerns about knife violence involving youth in the United Kingdom, a topic regularly debated in the country. However, investigators have not yet established any link between this attack and a particular criminal phenomenon. Their priority remains identifying the individuals who entered the house and reconstructing the sequence of events. Authorities have not provided further updates on the health status of the five hospitalized teenagers.