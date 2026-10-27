The Netherlands is preparing a massive reduction in its public sector workforce. The Dutch government announced on Monday, October 26, 2026, its intention to eliminate approximately 25,000 full-time equivalent positions in the central administration by 2035, representing nearly 16% of the current workforce. To achieve this goal, the executive aims notably to expand the use of artificial intelligence, automate certain administrative tasks, and simplify the operation of public services. This reform, presented by the Secretary of State for Government Efficiency, Eric van der Burg, is expected to generate up to 3.5 billion euros in annual savings starting in 2035. This transformation already raises questions about the future of public servants and the quality of services provided to the population.

The project is part of an effort to reduce operating expenses of an administration whose workforce has significantly increased in recent years. Since 2018, the number of civil servants employed by the Dutch state has grown by about 40%, reaching nearly 160,000 full-time equivalents. The government believes this growth is largely due to the multiplication of regulations, administrative procedures, and oversight bodies. To reverse this trend, it plans a gradual reorganization of ministries and public agencies. Artificial intelligence is expected to play an important role in this strategy, notably to automate the processing of certain files, facilitate citizens’ procedures, and improve responses to administrative requests. Digital assistants could thus handle part of the interactions with users, while more efficient IT tools would reduce time spent on repetitive operations. The executive also aims to harmonize IT systems across different ministries and facilitate data exchanges between administrations. Initial budgetary measures are expected to achieve 900 million euros in savings as early as 2027. The government will present more precise objectives regarding productivity gains expected from artificial intelligence in the first quarter of that same year.

A reform that could profoundly transform public services

Beyond the development of artificial intelligence, the Dutch government is considering a general reorganization of the state’s functioning. It notably aims to reduce the number of advisory bodies, currently composed of 28 permanent councils and about 150 commissions, as well as limit certain administrative evaluations deemed too numerous. Rules and procedures must also be simplified to reduce the workload of civil servants. Within ministries, public procurement could be further pooled, while workspaces would be gradually reduced. The government notably considers maintaining only one physical workstation for every two agents, taking into account the development of telework. Unused buildings could be sold or repurposed. However, the workforce reduction is not expected to affect all sectors equally. Police and defense will be excluded from the announced cuts, while other administrations could be more affected. Tax services, social benefits agencies, and certain public agencies do not currently benefit from a general exemption. The government has not yet specified the number of positions to be eliminated in each ministry, nor the exact modalities of these reductions. It could notably rely on natural departures and non-replacement of some agents, without excluding other organizational adjustments.

This strategy already raises concerns among public administration specialists. Several observers emphasize that automation cannot replace all tasks performed by civil servants, especially those requiring human judgment, personalized support, or legal expertise. Services responsible for social benefits, immigration, or taxation often have to handle complex situations that cannot be fully entrusted to automated systems. Frits van der Meer, emeritus professor and public administration specialist, notably believes the government risks overestimating the savings achievable through new technologies. He recalls that some Dutch public services are already experiencing recruitment difficulties and that workforce reductions could worsen processing delays if not accompanied by genuine simplification of tasks. The use of artificial intelligence also raises questions regarding personal data protection, transparency of administrative decisions, and citizens’ possibilities for appeal. For the government, the challenge will be to demonstrate that digital tools can truly improve productivity without degrading access to public services. Upcoming announcements, expected in 2027, will allow a more precise assessment of the scale of this transformation. With its target of 25,000 eliminated positions, the Netherlands could become one of the most significant European examples of an administrative workforce reduction policy partly based on artificial intelligence.