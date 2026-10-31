Slavery: London Considers Official Apologies but Refuses Financial Reparations

The United Kingdom may issue official apologies for its role in the transatlantic slave trade. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has expressed openness to this possibility, while categorically excluding any financial reparations to the affected countries. This stance, made public on Friday, October 30, comes days before the Commonwealth summit held in Antigua and Barbuda, where the issue of British colonial legacy is expected to be a major topic. It marks a shift in London’s discourse, which has long been reluctant to consider formal apologies on behalf of the state.

In an op-ed published by the British press, Andy Burnham acknowledged the United Kingdom’s historical responsibility in the deportation and exploitation of millions of Africans enslaved. The Labour leader expressed his sadness and regrets over the suffering caused by this trade, whose consequences, according to him, continue to weigh on contemporary societies. He now proposes opening a structured dialogue with states and organizations demanding official recognition of this history. However, the head of government refuses to involve British taxpayers in a compensation process. He considers that current generations cannot be held financially responsible for acts committed several centuries ago, in a different legal and historical context.

Caribbean countries demand more than symbolic recognition

This openness has received a cautious welcome from several Caribbean leaders. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley praised the British willingness to engage in discussion, while reminding that disagreements over reparations remain significant. Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda have also welcomed the prospect of dialogue. For several years, member states of the Caribbean Community have advocated a restorative justice program including official apologies, investments in education and health, economic development measures, and various forms of compensation. For these countries, recognition of past crimes cannot be separated from their economic and social consequences. Some organizations thus consider that a declaration of apology without concrete commitments would remain insufficient.

Rather than direct compensation, Andy Burnham wishes to prioritize an initiative aimed at easing the debt burden of the most vulnerable Commonwealth countries. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is expected to participate in this effort, which could involve international financial institutions and allow for rescheduling repayments under more favorable conditions. The debate is taking place alongside King Charles III’s visit to the Caribbean. The sovereign, who has already acknowledged the atrocities of slavery, is to attend the summit bringing together representatives of the 56 Commonwealth member states from November 1 to 4. While the British government now considers official apologies, no final decision has yet been announced. Upcoming discussions will determine whether this diplomatic evolution can lead to acceptable commitments for the former British colonies, which have been demanding for decades a more comprehensive recognition of the consequences of the slave trade.