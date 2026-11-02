The British Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, is preparing to present a revised version of her legal immigration reform. Her initial plan notably included extending up to fifteen years the period required for certain foreign workers to obtain permanent residency rights. But faced with criticism from part of the Labour Party, the government was forced to reconsider several provisions. This change of course could reignite political tensions around immigration in the United Kingdom.

The British government is seeking a new balance on legal immigration. After several months of debate, Shabana Mahmood is set to specify the modifications made to her reform project concerning the conditions for access to permanent residency. This issue directly concerns foreigners legally settled in the UK, notably employees recruited in the health, home care, and service sectors. For these workers, the rules determine the number of years required before they can apply for an unlimited leave to remain, called Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

The project presented in November 2025 was based on one principle: making access to permanent residency more demanding, notably taking into account migrants’ income and economic contribution. The minister considered a fifteen-year period for certain categories of low-paid workers, compared to the five years generally provided in the previous system. According to the Home Office, this approach was intended to limit future public spending and better control the consequences of immigration on public services.

A reform contested even within Labour ranks

Shabana Mahmood’s proposals triggered strong mobilization. About 200,000 people participated in the government consultation, including nearly 140,000 visa holders. This participation reflects the concern of foreigners who already live and work in the UK and fear seeing their permanent residency prospects deeply changed.

Criticism also multiplied within the Labour Party. About a hundred MPs expressed reservations about the reform. One of the main objections concerns the application of new rules to people who arrived under a different regime. Angela Rayner, who has since returned to government as Housing Minister, notably denounced in March an approach she considered contrary to British values. According to her, changing residency conditions after migrants’ settlement was equivalent to changing the rules mid-course.

This issue constitutes one of the main points of friction. Thousands of foreign workers have organized their professional and family lives according to the conditions applicable at their arrival. Extending the waiting period could delay their access to a stable status while prolonging their dependence on visa renewals and conditions imposed by their employer.

The government cites the cost of immigration

Shabana Mahmood justifies her reform drive by the scale of arrivals recorded in the UK in recent years. According to the figures she presented, the net migration balance between 2021 and 2024 would have reached 2.6 million people. The minister considers that this rapid evolution has profoundly changed the country’s needs in terms of housing, public services, and social spending.

She is particularly concerned about the situation of low-paid workers arriving with family members who do not have employment. The government estimates that some of these households could represent a significant cost to public finances once they obtain permanent residency. The minister notably mentioned an estimate of ten billion pounds in long-term costs for taxpayers.

This figure is, however, debated. The British think tank Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) disputes the idea that delaying access to permanent residency would produce equivalent savings. The organization points out that the ten billion pounds mentioned include very long-term expenses, notably related to pensions and care, which would not necessarily disappear if workers obtained their permanent status a few years later.

Political pressure from Reform UK and the Conservatives

The reform comes in a context of particularly strong political competition on migration issues. The Reform UK party has placed immigration reduction at the center of its discourse, contributing to increased pressure on the Labour government. The Conservative Party also reproaches Labour for not going far enough in controlling arrivals and for changing its positions under pressure from its own MPs.

The Conservatives could now denounce a backtrack by Shabana Mahmood. According to Chris Mason, BBC political editor, some party officials already consider the announced changes an embarrassing U-turn for the minister. They also question the legal solidity of the arrangement, notably if the government chooses to modify the rules by regulation rather than by a new law examined in Parliament.

For the Labour Party, the challenge is to reconcile two difficult objectives: responding to concerns of part of public opinion regarding immigration and preserving the rights of people who already contribute to the British economy. The government must also consider recruitment needs in several sectors, particularly care and elderly support professions.

Significant consequences for foreigners settled in the UK

Beyond political clashes, the proposed changes could have concrete consequences on the lives of many foreign residents. Access to ILR represents an important step in a settlement process. It generally allows living and working in the UK without having to regularly renew one’s visa, subject to applicable rules. It can also constitute a step towards a possible British nationality application.

The uncertainty surrounding the new conditions therefore worries workers approaching the currently required residence duration. Transitional arrangements will be particularly important to determine whether people already present on the territory will benefit from the old rules or must meet the new requirements.

The presentation of the revised version of the project will allow measuring the extent of concessions granted by Shabana Mahmood. The minister intends to defend a reform she considers fairer for British citizens as well as for newcomers. But criticism from the Labour left and the Conservative opposition shows that the debate is far from over. In the UK, legal immigration remains one of the government’s most sensitive dossiers, at the crossroads of economic, social, and electoral issues.