Portugal: Police dismantles protest camps, 13 arrests in Lisbon and Porto

Tensions rise in Portugal amid housing crisis and social unrest. On the night of Saturday, October 31 to Sunday, November 1, 2026, law enforcement intervened in Lisbon and Porto to dismantle camps set up by protesters opposing the government’s policy. The operation, conducted around 4:30 a.m., triggered violent clashes between police and demonstrators. According to the official report, 13 people were arrested, including six in the capital and seven in Porto. Thirteen police officers were also injured, eight of whom required hospitalization. Several protesters were injured during the interventions, which have sparked sharp criticism.

In Lisbon, several hundred people had gathered at Rossio Square following a demonstration that brought thousands into the streets of the capital. Protesters had set up dozens of tents to extend their mobilization against rising rents and difficulties accessing homeownership. After several warnings demanding the removal of the installations, riot police equipped with shields and batons and accompanied by dogs began evacuating the area. Protesters formed human chains to protect the camps, while some threw bottles and paint at officers, according to police. Similar scenes occurred at Dom João I Square in Porto, where law enforcement also dismantled tents. In total, 69 installations were removed in Lisbon and 30 in Porto. The Acampada Lisboa collective claims that more than 30 protesters were injured, including about ten requiring hospital care.

A housing crisis fueling Portuguese anger

These clashes come as Portugal faces a particularly deep housing crisis. Since 2017, housing prices have more than doubled in the country, while rents on new contracts have nearly followed the same increase. This price surge particularly affects young workers, students, and low-income households, whose incomes no longer always allow them to find housing in major urban areas. Protesters specifically denounce a bill proposed by the center-right government of Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. The text aims to facilitate certain eviction procedures and remove rent caps applicable to new leases. Opponents believe these measures risk worsening tenants’ difficulties and increasing housing insecurity. The government defends the reform as intended to modify the rental market’s functioning. The bill has passed an initial parliamentary stage but still requires a final vote.

In response to the protests, Luís Montenegro ruled out Thursday the outright withdrawal of the bill, while expressing willingness to accept amendments during upcoming parliamentary discussions. This openness was insufficient to calm the mobilized organizations, which demand more ambitious measures to make housing accessible. The Socialist Party, the main opposition force, calls on the government to engage in dialogue with protesters rather than impose its reform. Police interventions also fuel controversy over the conditions for exercising the right to protest. Authorities claim to have acted within the law after several negotiation attempts, while organizers denounce disproportionate use of force. Portuguese President António José Seguro has requested explanations about the conduct of the operations. As new gatherings are announced, the housing crisis stands as one of Portugal’s main social and political challenges.