Rail disaster in Spain: train allowed to depart despite red signal, Transport Minister calls decision “inexplicable”

The circumstances of the rail disaster that struck Spain on Wednesday are becoming clearer. A computer failure caused several high-speed trains to stop near Toledo, before a control center authorized one of them to resume its journey despite a red signal and the presence of another train on the track. Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente acknowledged that a clearly erroneous decision had been made. The collision caused at least 68 deaths and more than 100 injuries.

8:30 AM: a computer failure immobilizes six high-speed trains

The initial technical explanations allow reconstruction of the minutes preceding the rail disaster that occurred Wednesday near Urda, in the province of Toledo. Around 8:30 AM, a failure of the LZB safety system caused the automatic stop of six trains running on the Madrid-Seville high-speed line.

The LZB is a railway safety device that continuously monitors train traffic and speed. Used for several decades on this Spanish line, it notably ensures the transmission of information necessary for train operation and protection. When it stops functioning, specific procedures must be applied to avoid any risk of collision.

The failure affected several tens of kilometers of track. Traffic management was then taken over by the control center of the public railway infrastructure manager, Adif, located at Atocha station in Madrid. It was in this context that a decisive decision was made a few minutes later.

8:36 AM: the AVE receives authorization to depart despite a red signal

At 8:36 AM, the control center authorized an AVE train of the national company Renfe to resume its journey normally. However, a red signal required it to remain stopped, since another train, operated by the private company Iryo, was still immobilized ahead on the same track.

The other trains affected by the failure had received instructions to proceed with caution, at a maximum speed of 40 km/h. The Renfe train, however, was authorized to continue its journey normally, without this particular restriction.

Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente described this decision as “inexplicable” and “wrong in every respect”. He acknowledged that an incorrect instruction had been transmitted to the train, while the signaling devices required it to remain stopped.

According to the minister’s explanations, the system still allowed knowing the position of the trains. The control center therefore had information on the presence of the different trains, which raises further questions about the reasons that led to authorizing the AVE’s departure.

8:53 AM: after 25 kilometers, the Renfe train collides with the Iryo train

After receiving authorization to depart, the AVE train traveled about 25 kilometers before rear-ending the Iryo train, still immobilized on the tracks. The collision occurred around 8:53 AM, at kilometer point 118 of the Madrid-Seville line, near Urda.

In total, 544 passengers were on the two trains: 397 on the Renfe AVE and 147 on the Iryo train. Due to the force of the impact, several cars derailed. Two wagons of the Iryo train toppled onto an embankment, while four cars of the Renfe train left the rails.

The provisional toll reaches at least 68 dead, including 44 passengers from the Iryo train and 24 from the Renfe train. More than 100 people were also injured, several dozen seriously. Victim identification operations continue, notably through DNA samples taken from families.

Rescue teams mobilized hundreds of firefighters, police officers, military personnel, and medical staff. Searches among the wrecked cars and clearance operations continue, while the injured are being cared for in hospitals in Toledo and surrounding areas.

Óscar Puente acknowledges human error, responsibilities remain to be established

During his press conference, Óscar Puente acknowledged that the authorization to proceed was an error. However, the minister specified that individual responsibilities have not yet been established and that it is up to investigators to precisely determine the circumstances under which this instruction was given.

Adif’s control center is now at the heart of investigations. Investigators must examine communications between agents responsible for regulating traffic and drivers, recordings of signaling systems, as well as procedures applied after the computer failure.

Particular attention is given to the difference in treatment between immobilized trains. While several trains had been ordered to proceed with caution at reduced speed, the accident AVE had been authorized to depart normally despite the track being occupied.

The Guardia Civil is participating in the investigations, alongside judicial and technical inquiries. Authorities must establish why the available information did not prevent the issuance of this authorization and determine whether safety rules were respected.

Pedro Sánchez promises full transparency, three days of national mourning declared

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited the disaster site and promised that the circumstances of the accident would be fully clarified. The head of government assured that any negligence or failures in safety devices would be subject to appropriate measures.

Three days of national mourning were declared starting Thursday, October 29, in tribute to the victims. High-speed rail traffic between Madrid and Andalusia remains interrupted on the affected routes, while technical teams must inspect installations and secure the area before any traffic resumes.

The Spanish government must also respond to questions regarding the network’s reliability and operating conditions of the Madrid-Seville line, on which the LZB system is gradually being replaced by the European ERTMS system.

Nine months after Adamuz, the minister’s reassuring statements resurface

This new disaster strikes Spain nine months after the Adamuz rail accident, which caused 46 deaths in January. At the time, Óscar Puente had defended the safety of the Spanish rail network and assured that the repetition of a comparable disaster was extremely unlikely.

On January 23, five days after the Adamuz accident, the minister notably declared: “The probability that another accident of this nature will occur is very low. Very, very low. Rest assured.” These remarks widely circulated on social media after Wednesday’s collision, fueling criticism against the government.

However, the two disasters present different technical circumstances. In Adamuz, investigations notably focused on a possible rail break. In Urda, initial findings point to a computer failure followed by an incorrect authorization to proceed.

With at least 68 deaths, Wednesday’s collision is the deadliest rail accident in Europe since the Saint-Jacques-de-Compostelle derailment, which caused 80 victims in July 2013. Investigators must now determine how a high-speed train could travel 25 kilometers after being authorized to depart, while another train was still immobilized ahead and a red signal required it to stop.