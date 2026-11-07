The demonstration on November 7th in France drew 146,000 participants, marking a significant decline compared to previous mobilizations. Despite clashes and 360 arrests across the country, authorities noted a drop in public participation. The government plans to hold discussions with unions to address financial concerns.

The fourth day of protests against the high cost of living confirms the decline in street demonstrations. According to figures released Saturday, November 7, by the Ministry of the Interior, 146,000 people demonstrated across France , including 46,000 in Paris, at 141 different rallies. The youth unions, for their part, claim 250,000 participants, including 75,000 in the capital. Despite this discrepancy between estimates, the decrease is clear: the Ministry had counted 320,000 demonstrators on October 31, 410,000 on October 24, and 550,000 on October 17. After four Saturdays of protests, the organizations involved are now struggling to regain the turnout seen in the early days.

The relative calm observed in several marches did not prevent further clashes. At 19 p.m., the Interior Ministry reported at least 360 arrests, compared to 232 an hour earlier. Incidents were reported in Toulouse, Grenoble, Marseille, Nantes, Lyon, Bordeaux, Strasbourg , and Dijon. According to authorities, several groups of radical activists attempted to enter restricted areas and threw projectiles and fireworks at police. In Paris, the demonstration between République and Nation was generally peaceful until tensions arose during the dispersal of the march.

The government notes a decline in protests.

Laurent Nuñez had nevertheless chosen to maintain an exceptional deployment of 70,000 police officers and gendarmes, supported in particular by armored vehicles and water cannons. Nearly 40,000 preventative checks were carried out in train stations and on roads leading to city centers. The Minister of the Interior denounced the presence of violent groups determined to provoke clashes, while praising the actions of the security forces. The authorities had also banned several independent gatherings, including the one announced by the Yellow Vests at the Place de la Concorde.

The decrease in the number of protesters does not mean that the demands have disappeared. Two days earlier, the nationwide mobilization on November 5th had still brought together 575,000 people, according to the Ministry, focusing on wages and purchasing power. Sébastien Lecornu is now scheduled to meet with labor unions and employers' organizations on Monday at Matignon to discuss the government's response, including a possible early increase in the minimum wage.