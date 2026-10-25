October 24 Protests: 1,314 Arrests, Government Reports Significant Drop in Violence

The Ministry of the Interior published on Sunday, October 25, a new report on the protests held Saturday across France. According to figures recorded at 7:30 a.m., 410,000 people participated in the gatherings, while 1,314 arrests were recorded. Authorities also report 53 law enforcement officers injured and 24 businesses looted. Despite these incidents, the government highlights a significant decrease in violence compared to the October 17 mobilization, which was marked by fires and destruction in several major cities.

In total, 289 gatherings were recorded Saturday across the country, compared to 441 a week earlier. The mobilization thus appears less geographically widespread according to data from the Ministry of the Interior. Participation figures remain contested: the CGT claims 800,000 protesters, nearly double the 410,000 counted by authorities. These discrepancies reflect the usual differences between the counting methods of trade unions and those of state services.

A strengthened security setup after the October 17 violence

October 24 was a major test for the government of Sébastien Lecornu and Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez. After the serious violence the previous weekend, Emmanuel Macron announced a reinforcement of security measures and asked prefects to take all necessary steps to prevent further disturbances. Several protests were thus banned or subjected to route changes, notably in Paris and Lyon.

The Ministry of the Interior believes these measures helped limit destruction. Authorities report a decrease in looting and interventions related to fires, although several incidents were still recorded. The government continues to blame certain radical groups, attributing part of the violence occurring on the margins of the marches to them. Protest organizers, for their part, contest several aspects of law enforcement management.