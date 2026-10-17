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SOCIETY Demonstrations and social conflicts

October 17 Protests: 32,800 Participants in Regions at Noon, 166 Arrests in France

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October 17th protests: 32,800 participants across the country by midday, 166 arrests in France
October 17th protests: 32,800 participants across the country by midday, 166 arrests in France

The Ministry of the Interior reports 32,800 people counted in 140 actions in the provinces at noon on Saturday, October 17, according to a report relayed by Le Monde at 1:21 PM. It also states 166 arrests across the national territory. These figures are provisional: the participant count concerns only the regions, while the arrests count covers all of France. Therefore, they do not constitute a final assessment of the day.

In Paris, nearly one hundred arrests at midday

In the capital, the toll reaches about 100 arrests at noon, according to the police prefecture cited by BFMTV, information also reported by Sud Radio and Anadolu Agency. This figure updates the 61 arrests reported at 11 AM and should not be added to the national total. Tensions and tear gas shots are also reported at Place de la République, where demonstrators gather before the march scheduled for 2 PM.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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Sources cited in the article: Le Monde

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