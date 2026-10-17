October 17 Protests: 32,800 Participants in Regions at Noon, 166 Arrests in France

The Ministry of the Interior reports 32,800 people counted in 140 actions in the provinces at noon on Saturday, October 17, according to a report relayed by Le Monde at 1:21 PM. It also states 166 arrests across the national territory. These figures are provisional: the participant count concerns only the regions, while the arrests count covers all of France. Therefore, they do not constitute a final assessment of the day.

In Paris, nearly one hundred arrests at midday

In the capital, the toll reaches about 100 arrests at noon, according to the police prefecture cited by BFMTV, information also reported by Sud Radio and Anadolu Agency. This figure updates the 61 arrests reported at 11 AM and should not be added to the national total. Tensions and tear gas shots are also reported at Place de la République, where demonstrators gather before the march scheduled for 2 PM.