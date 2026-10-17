Paris: 163 arrests, calm returns to Place de la République

The police prefecture reports 163 arrests in Paris at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 17. Operations continue in the capital, where several unauthorized gatherings have been reported. This count remains provisional and should not be added to the national total, which also includes Parisian arrests.

The authorized march reaches Place de Clichy

The head of the authorized procession has reached Place de Clichy, while the prefecture emphasizes the predominantly peaceful nature of the mobilization. At 4:01 PM, Le Monde reports a return to calm at Place de la République. Earlier, at 3:40 PM, Le Parisien described protesters leaving towards Nation from Boulevard Voltaire after being prevented from reaching République by tear gas.