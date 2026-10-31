October 31 Protests: 70,000 Police Deployed, Thousands in Streets, Armored Vehicles at Élysée

France is experiencing a third day of protests against the high cost of living this Saturday, called by unions, high school and student organizations, and Yellow Vest collectives. Around 150 marches are planned across the country, with an exceptional deployment of 70,000 police officers and gendarmes. The first processions are generally peaceful in the mid-afternoon, notably in Paris, Nice, and Limoges. Several demonstrations have been banned or relocated, while authorities fear violence in the evening on Halloween.

Paris: the procession has started, Jean-Luc Mélenchon present

In Paris, protesters left Porte de Bagnolet shortly after 2 p.m. to reach Porte de Charenton in the 12th arrondissement. The march progresses under heavy police surveillance, including a helicopter deployed to follow the procession. Around 2:50 p.m., protesters reached the Porte de Montreuil area with no clashes reported along the route.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon joined the gathering around 2:25 p.m., accompanied by several La France insoumise elected officials, including Rima Hassan, Thomas Portes, and Manon Aubry. At Place de la Bastille, where calls to protest had also circulated, police conducted checks and evacuated several people who had gathered despite the ban.

The Paris route was the subject of a legal battle. On the night from Friday to Saturday, the Council of State ultimately banned the Bastille-Nation route, initially requested by union organizations. The highest administrative court sided with the police prefecture, which wanted to keep protesters away from main shopping districts.

Nice, Limoges, Marseille: thousands of protesters mobilized

In Nice, the Alpes-Maritimes prefecture counted 2,400 protesters early afternoon. The gathering, organized notably at the call of unions, is peaceful. The authorized route takes several main streets around Place Masséna, avoiding part of the shopping center.

In Limoges, over 2,000 people gathered at the Tourny intersection around 2:30 p.m. The gathering, which was not officially declared, led to blocking the intersection with no clashes reported at that time.

In Marseille, several hundred people began gathering in the Réformés and Canebière areas, despite the absence of a declared and authorized route. Activists from local CGT unions provided order service, although the departmental union had not officially called for protests. Police forces are closely monitoring access to the city center.

Lyon, Bordeaux, Rennes: protests maintained under conditions

In Lyon, authorities authorized a march between the Manufacture des Tabacs and Place Jean-Macé, passing notably through Cours Gambetta, Rue Garibaldi, and Avenue Berthelot. Between 10,000 and 15,000 participants were expected by the prefecture, which deployed over 1,000 police officers and gendarmes. Protest gatherings remain banned in several sectors of the city center.

In Bordeaux, the authorized protest is to connect Place de la Bourse to Place de la Victoire, starting at 2 p.m. Restrictions on gatherings have been imposed in certain downtown areas. In Rennes, the initial route was modified after a first ban. Protesters are allowed to march from Mail François-Mitterrand to Esplanade Charles-de-Gaulle.

In Nantes, several gatherings have been announced, notably at Miroir d’eau and Place de la République. In Lille, a procession against the high cost of living is also authorized, while Marine Tondelier announced her participation in the protest organized in the city.

Montpellier, Toulouse, Strasbourg: banned or undeclared gatherings

In Montpellier, the prefecture banned the planned protest, considering the security guarantees presented by organizers insufficient. A perimeter banning gatherings was established in the city center.

In Toulouse and Strasbourg, no protests had been officially declared to the prefectures. Calls to gather circulated on social networks, notably on Allées Jean-Jaurès in Toulouse and Place de la Bourse in Strasbourg.

Several cities have also imposed curfews concerning unaccompanied minors, notably in Nantes, Lille, Nice, Marseille, and Montpellier. The times and perimeters vary according to prefectural decrees.

Centaure armored vehicles to protect Élysée, Matignon, and National Assembly

In Paris, protection of the main Republic institutions has been reinforced. The Élysée, Matignon, and National Assembly are among the particularly sensitive buildings authorities intend to protect against any intrusion or attack attempts during the protests. During the previous mobilization on October 24, Centaure armored vehicles had already been positioned near the Élysée Palace and National Assembly, with two vehicles deployed in front of each building.

This Saturday, the Centaure vehicles are again part of the security deployment in the capital and across the country. These gendarmerie armored vehicles are designed to protect law enforcement, secure sensitive areas, and clear traffic routes in case of barricades. Their deployment adds to measures intended to prevent violent groups from approaching seats of power.

70,000 police and gendarmes: an exceptional deployment to prevent new riots

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez maintained a security deployment comparable to the previous Saturday. About 70,000 police officers and gendarmes are deployed throughout France, reinforced by specialized units including RAID, BRI, and GIGN. Authorities also have 26 Centaure armored vehicles, 15 water cannon vehicles, helicopters, and drones.

The minister had warned prefects about the risk of new urban violence, especially after 8 p.m. Some calls circulated on social networks encourage nighttime gatherings and vandalism. Laurent Nuñez warned that « the response to rioters, looters, and those calling for insurrection will be firm and republican ».

Enhanced controls have been set up in train stations, public transport, and near shopping areas. Law enforcement has also been instructed to disperse prohibited gatherings and arrest individuals suspected of preparing violence or looting.

After the 410,000 protesters on October 24, what attendance today?

This Saturday’s mobilization follows that of October 24, which gathered 410,000 people according to the Interior Ministry and nearly 800,000 according to the CGT. That previous day also saw 1,435 arrests, according to the report later released by Laurent Nuñez.

The Interior Ministry had also recorded, as of October 29, 1,193 police officers and gendarmes injured since the start of the mobilizations. Several had been hospitalized following assaults, projectile throws, and clashes.

By mid-afternoon this Saturday, the first local figures began to be communicated, but the final national tally of participation and arrests is not yet available. Authorities remain particularly mobilized in anticipation of Halloween evening.

Student and high school organizations are already preparing to continue the movement. The Student Union called this Saturday to block high schools and universities on Tuesday, November 3, and Thursday, November 5. A day of interprofessional strike is also announced for Thursday, November 5.