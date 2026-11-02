Back to School: Only 41 High Schools Blocked, Government Notes Decline in Protests

The back-to-school period feared by the government ultimately did not trigger a massive wave of blockades. According to figures released Monday, November 2, by the Ministry of National Education, 41 high schools were blocked in the morning, about 1% of the country’s 3,700 institutions. In three-quarters of the departments, no disruptions were reported. This is a far cry from the calls made over the weekend by several youth organizations, which hoped to extend social protests after three consecutive Saturdays of demonstrations.

The Minister of National Education, Édouard Geffray, described these blockades as “residual.” For several days, the executive branch had urged high school students to return to classes while promising to continue discussions on their demands. Emmanuel Macron himself had indicated, through the Élysée, that “the time for returning to class has come.” The figures from this first day seem to support the government’s position, even though unions had mainly set their next dates for November 3 and 5.

Unions now focus on Tuesday and Thursday

The Student Union and the High School Union maintain their call for a “black day” on Tuesday, November 3, with blockades announced at universities and high schools. A new interprofessional mobilization is planned for Thursday, November 5. Youth organizations thus hope to broaden the movement and maintain pressure on the executive, despite the decrease in the number of protesters recorded during recent national gatherings.

Monday’s report therefore does not yet allow concluding the end of the protest. However, it reveals a gap between the scale of calls for mobilization and their concrete translation in institutions. For the government, Tuesday and Thursday will be the next tests. For the unions, it will be a matter of demonstrating that they retain mobilization capacity beyond Saturday marches.