October 17 Protests: Burning Barricades Disrupt Traffic on Rennes Ring Road

The mobilization on Saturday, October 17 began with several blockades in Rennes. According to information provided by the prefecture and reported by Rennes Infos Autrement, burning barricades were set up early in the morning on avenue Charles-et-Raymonde-Tillon, then on the ring road near the Porte de Villejean. On this latter section, traffic was interrupted.

Reports of cobblestone throwing on route de Lorient

In its situation update at 8:49 a.m., the prefecture indicated that the people present on the ring road had left the area upon the arrival of law enforcement. Police officers, firefighters, and road agents were mobilized to secure the area. Another intervention took place on route de Lorient, where authorities reported cobblestone throwing against security forces.

The day before, the prefecture had announced restrictions, notably in the historic center, in response to gatherings announced on social networks without an identified organizer. It also recommended that motorists delay their travel.