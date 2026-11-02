Back to school under high tension: high schools blocked in Paris and Marseille, police intervene and make arrests

The school year started under tension this Monday morning, after two weeks of All Saints’ Day holidays. From 7 a.m., blockades began to form in front of several high schools, notably in Paris and Marseille. In the capital, law enforcement intervened in front of Lycée Condorcet, in the 9th arrondissement, to prevent the establishment of a blockade. Several students were arrested. This new day of mobilization continues the protests from Saturday against government policy.

Paris: Police Intervention and Arrests in Front of Lycée Condorcet

In Paris, the situation became tense from the early morning hours in front of Lycée Condorcet, located in the 9th arrondissement. Students attempted to organize a blockade of their school to prevent normal classes from taking place.

Around 8:07 a.m., law enforcement intervened to prevent the formation of the blockade. Several students were arrested during the operation. Police then positioned themselves on both sides of the main entrance to allow students to access the school.

This intervention marks the beginning of a new day of tensions between mobilized students and authorities, while the government had requested a normal resumption of classes after the holidays.

Marseille Also Affected by Early Blockades

In Marseille, gatherings and attempts to block schools were also reported from 7 a.m. in front of several educational institutions. Early footage broadcast in the morning shows students mobilized for the resumption of classes.

These actions respond to calls made in recent days by several student and high school organizations. Protesters intend to continue their opposition to the government’s educational and economic policies, particularly regarding study conditions, resources allocated to the National Education system, and access to higher education.

The exact number of blocked institutions nationwide is not yet established this Monday morning.

Mobilization Begins on Monday Despite Calls to Block on Tuesday and Thursday

Initially, the Union Syndicale Lycéenne and the Union Étudiante had called for blockade days on Tuesday, November 3, and Thursday, November 5. But the organization Les Lycéens! decided to support schools wishing to mobilize as early as this Monday.

On Sunday, Pierre Sourzat, head of the organization, announced: “It will be more from Tuesday, but we know there will be high schools blocked as early as tomorrow.” He also expressed his support for students determined to prevent the opening of their schools at the start of the year.

High school and student organizations maintain their calls for mobilization in the coming days. On Thursday, another day of strike and interprofessional demonstrations is also planned.

After 565 arrests on Saturday, protests resume

These initial blockades come two days after the Saturday, October 31 demonstrations, which resulted in 565 arrests nationwide. Several cities experienced clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

In Paris, Molotov cocktails were notably thrown at gendarmes and police officers at Porte de Charenton. An investigation for attempted homicide on public authority figures has been opened.

The high school movement, already active for several weeks, was also marked by incidents in various schools, notably in Reims, where a BAC police officer was filmed throwing a smoke grenade amid students.

The government wanted a normal start, students maintain pressure

President Emmanuel Macron called on Thursday for a calm resumption of classes, stating that the youth’s demands had been heard. The Minister of National Education, Édouard Geffray, also requested a normal return of students to schools.

The government announced several measures to try to respond to the protests, including the gradual replacement of Parcoursup by 2028. These announcements were deemed insufficient by the mobilized organizations.

Pierre Sourzat denounced a “bar counter policy” and accused the executive of not truly responding to the students’ expectations.

The first blockades this Monday open a week of mobilization, with two more days of action planned for Tuesday and Thursday. In Paris, after the arrests in front of Lycée Condorcet, police remain positioned at the school’s entrances to allow students to enter.