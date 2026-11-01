Monday’s back-to-school promises to be uncertain in several educational institutions. While the main high school organizations are calling for blockades on Tuesday, November 3 and Thursday, November 5, the movement Les Lycéens! announced on Sunday that it would support institutions deciding to mobilize as early as Monday, November 2. This stance could bring forward the protest schedule, after three Saturdays of national demonstrations against government policy.

The High School Union and the Student Union maintain their calls to organize general assemblies on Monday, before a day of blockades on Tuesday. A new mobilization is planned for Thursday, alongside a day of strike and interprofessional demonstrations. The youth organizations thus intend to extend the movement beyond Saturday marches, making high schools and universities the main sites of protest.

The government had hoped for a normal resumption of classes

The Minister of National Education, Édouard Geffray, had nevertheless called for teaching to resume on Monday. After acknowledging that the government had been slow to respond to high school demands, he engaged in discussions with student representatives and regional authorities. These exchanges did not convince the most mobilized organizations to give up their actions, which notably concern study conditions and access to higher education.

The actual scale of the blockades remains unknown. Union calls alone do not allow determining how many institutions will be affected as early as Monday morning. But the multiplication of initiatives suggests a delicate week ahead for the executive, which will have to reconcile the continuity of classes, the right to protest, and student safety.