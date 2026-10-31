October 31 Protest: Council of State Bans Bastille-Nation Route, Upholds Police Prefecture

New judicial development just hours before the third day of mobilization against the high cost of living. On the night of Friday, October 30 to Saturday, October 31, the Council of State annulled the decision of the Paris Administrative Court which had authorized the protest route between Place de la Bastille and Place de la Nation. The highest French administrative court thus sided with the police prefecture, which wanted to keep the procession away from the city center due to risks of public order disturbances. Protesters will ultimately have to take a route linking Porte de Bagnolet to Porte de Charenton, via the Boulevards des Maréchaux.

This decision ends several hours of uncertainty regarding the organization of the Paris gathering. On Friday, the administrative court had suspended the prefectural order banning the initially declared route by the trade unions, allowing them once again to consider a protest between Bastille and Nation. This first decision was welcomed as a victory by the organizers, notably Unef, who denounced an excessive restriction of the right to protest. But the Interior Minister, Laurent Nuñez, immediately announced an appeal before the Council of State. The government cited significant damage during previous mobilizations, particularly on October 17, as well as intelligence reports indicating risks of new violence.

An exceptional security arrangement for this third mobilization

To justify maintaining the ban, authorities notably highlighted a very high risk of public order disturbances and the existence of calls for violent actions on social networks. The Council of State ultimately upheld the prefecture’s arguments, allowing the reinstatement of the alternative route. The gathering is scheduled from noon, with the procession departing at 2 p.m. from Porte de Bagnolet, in the 20th arrondissement. Protesters must then join Porte de Charenton, in the 12th arrondissement. Nationally, around 70,000 police officers and gendarmes are expected to be mobilized to oversee this new day of protest, which also coincides with Halloween festivities. In Paris, significant traffic restrictions and metro station closures are also planned.

Beyond the Paris route alone, this succession of judicial decisions illustrates tensions between authorities and organizations mobilized against the high cost of living. Unions defend the necessity to be able to protest in central and visible locations, while the Interior Ministry insists on its responsibility to prevent violence and protect people and businesses. The Council of State’s decision does not constitute a general ban on protesting but confirms the authorities’ ability to impose an alternative route when risks to public order justify it. It remains to be seen how participants will receive this change imposed just hours before the gathering. After two previous Saturdays marked by strong tensions, authorities fear new incidents, while organizers intend to maintain their mobilization despite the restrictions decided by the prefecture.