Protests: Police Targeted by Molotov Cocktails in Paris, Tensions Across France

The third day of mobilization against the high cost of living was marked this Saturday by new tensions in Paris. Images broadcast late in the afternoon show riot police confronted with projectiles and fires. Molotov cocktails were reportedly thrown at law enforcement, with police potentially affected by flames. These incidents occur as 70,000 police officers and gendarmes have been deployed across France and authorities fear a new wave of violence in the evening.

Paris: Police Targeted by Incendiary Devices

Tensions rose this Saturday afternoon in the capital. A video shared on social media shows a large group of police officers equipped with helmets and shields, gathered on a street littered with debris. Smoke is visible near the crowd control formation.

The post accompanying these images claims that police officers were targeted by Molotov cocktails and that some caught fire.

Other violence was reported in the capital. At Place de la République, trash bins and a kiosk were set on fire. A car was also engulfed in flames. Law enforcement also pushed back an unauthorized procession attempting to head toward the Élysée Palace.

The officially authorized procession, which started at 2 p.m. from Porte de Bagnolet toward Porte de Charenton, marched under generally calmer conditions. Its route was imposed by the police prefecture and approved by the Council of State.

Lyon: Clashes, Fires, and Discovery of Suspicious Material

In Lyon, tensions erupted on the sidelines of the demonstration that started at the Manufacture des Tabacs. Violent groups clashed with law enforcement, notably near Place Guichard. Projectiles were thrown and police asked protesters to leave the area.

A fire was also reported on Rue Duguesclin, requiring firefighters’ intervention. In Rillieux-la-Pape, several trash bins were set ablaze and law enforcement was targeted. Three people were arrested in this area.

Authorities also reported the detention of an individual in possession of items likely intended for making an improvised device. A significant police presence, including about 1,000 officers, was deployed in the Lyon metropolitan area.

Bordeaux: Clashes on the Sidelines of a 7,000-Person Gathering

In Bordeaux, about 7,000 protesters gathered this Saturday. Clashes were reported on the sidelines of the procession, while authorities had anticipated risks of unrest.

In other cities, notably Niort, Valenciennes, Guéret, and Clermont-Ferrand, gatherings took place without major incidents reported so far. In Clermont-Ferrand, up to 2,000 people protested away from the city center.

Already 272 Arrests in France by Late Afternoon

A preliminary national report indicated 272 arrests this Saturday late afternoon. This provisional figure may increase in the coming hours, especially with law enforcement operations planned for the evening.

For comparison, the Ministry of the Interior recorded 1,435 arrests during the previous day of mobilization on October 24.

Since the start of the movement on October 17, the violence has also caused numerous injuries among security forces. As of October 29, the Ministry of the Interior counted 1,193 police officers and gendarmes injured. The specific toll of injuries this Saturday has not yet been released.

70,000 Police and Gendarmes Mobilized, Armored Vehicles to Protect Institutions

The government deployed 70,000 police officers and gendarmes across the territory this Saturday. The deployment includes 26 Centaure armored vehicles, 15 water cannon vehicles, as well as helicopters, drones, and specialized units from RAID, BRI, and GIGN.

In Paris, armored vehicles were also positioned to secure the surroundings of key institutions, notably the Élysée Palace, Matignon, and the National Assembly, facing risks of attacks or intrusions.

Controls have been reinforced in train stations, on roadways, and near city centers. In the capital, more than 1,200 checks had already been carried out by midday.

Halloween: Authorities Fear a New Surge of Violence Tonight

Authorities’ main concern now focuses on nighttime gatherings. Calls for violent actions and looting have circulated on social media, with several meetings announced from 8 p.m. onward.

In Paris, nighttime restrictions specifically affect the République and Les Halles areas. In Lyon, authorities have also planned measures to prevent violent gatherings in the city center. Other municipalities have taken similar steps.

Laurent Nuñez announced that unauthorized gatherings will be dispersed and participants may be arrested. The Interior Minister promised a “firm and republican” response against perpetrators of violence, looters, and those calling for insurrection.

Surveillance will continue throughout the night, with security measures maintained around public buildings, businesses, and main gathering places.