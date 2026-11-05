Spain: Pedro Sánchez Entrusts Transport to Carlos Cuerpo After Óscar Puente's Resignation

The Spanish government is undergoing a new crisis following the resignation of the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, after two deadly railway accidents. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has entrusted the portfolio to Carlos Cuerpo, already Minister of Economy and Vice President of the government. His priority will be to restore confidence in the Spanish railway network.

The succession of two railway disasters has caused a reshuffle within the Spanish government. Óscar Puente announced his resignation on Tuesday, November 3, before Carlos Cuerpo took over the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility the following day. The new official retains his economic functions, which now gives him a central role in managing several sensitive dossiers of Pedro Sánchez’s government.

Óscar Puente’s departure comes after the railway accident in Urda, in the province of Toledo, which caused at least 69 deaths according to information communicated as of November 4. This catastrophe follows another major accident earlier this year in Adamuz, Andalusia, where 46 people lost their lives. These two tragedies have deeply marked Spanish public opinion and raised many questions about railway transport safety.

A resignation in the name of political responsibility

Óscar Puente announced his departure during an address to Spanish deputies. The former minister presented his decision as a way to assume political responsibility for the situation. This resignation alone does not mean that personal faults or criminal responsibilities have been established. Investigations must determine the causes of the accidents and any possible technical or organizational failings.

The decision nevertheless has significant political implications. Railway infrastructure occupies a central place in the functioning of the Spanish economy, notably thanks to the high-speed network connecting the country’s main cities. After two deadly accidents, authorities face demands for transparency regarding track maintenance, control procedures, and safety devices.

Carlos Cuerpo takes charge of a ministry under pressure

On Wednesday, November 4, Carlos Cuerpo stated he had met with Óscar Puente to review ongoing files. He specified that railway issues were an immediate priority. The new minister will have to coordinate administrative and technical responses to the accidents while ensuring continuity of transport services.

The leadership change also concerns Adif, the manager of Spanish railway infrastructure. Its president, Luis Pedro Marco de la Peña, has resigned. Carlos Cuerpo considered this decision appropriate in the current context, while thanking the outgoing official for his work. These successive departures reflect the magnitude of the crisis faced by the institutions responsible for the railway network.

Restoring confidence in Spanish high-speed rail

Spain has one of the most extensive high-speed train networks in Europe. Its development has long been presented as a success in mobility and territorial planning. However, recent accidents have refocused concerns on infrastructure safety. Travelers now expect guarantees on equipment reliability and on measures taken to prevent new catastrophes.

For Pedro Sánchez, the challenge goes beyond merely replacing a minister. The government must provide precise answers to victims’ families, sector professionals, and users. The conclusions of investigations will be decisive in establishing responsibilities and guiding possible reforms. Carlos Cuerpo thus inherits a strategic portfolio, in a climate of distrust that Spanish authorities will have to strive to ease.