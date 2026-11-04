London and Brussels have reached an agreement to facilitate trade by eliminating several health checks and administrative formalities. This closer cooperation could generate significant economic benefits for the UK, although it will require alignment with European regulations. Discussions are continuing on other aspects of the cooperation.

London and Brussels have reached an agreement in principle on a text designed to facilitate trade in food and agricultural products. Presented on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, this draft provides for the elimination of a large part of the health checks and administrative formalities introduced after Brexit. This is a significant step forward in the economic integration of the United Kingdom and the European Union , although several steps remain before its implementation.

The United Kingdom and the European Union have taken another step towards normalizing their trade relations. After several months of negotiations, the two sides have agreed on a draft sanitary and phytosanitary agreement, designed to remove many of the administrative hurdles that have complicated trade since the UK's departure from the European single market. The approximately 200-page document has been sent to representatives of the European Union member states ahead of a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, in Brussels. It notably includes the elimination of numerous health certificates, systematic veterinary checks, and certain border inspections. For British businesses, these formalities have represented additional costs and delays for several years, potentially weakening their competitiveness in the European market.

The project primarily concerns food products, animals, plants, and agricultural goods. Several British products whose export to the European Union had become difficult, or even impossible, could regain simplified access to the continental market. This is particularly true for fresh sausages, certain meat preparations, shellfish, and seed potatoes. Exporters could also be exempt from health certificates, which currently cost around £200, as well as phytosanitary documents, which cost around £25. The British government estimates that this closer cooperation could eventually generate up to £5,1 billion in annual economic benefits. However, these gains remain projected and will depend on the final terms of the agreement and its implementation.

An economic rapprochement that implies British concessions

In exchange for this trade simplification, London will have to agree to align itself with a significant portion of European regulations concerning food safety, animal health, and phytosanitary standards. This alignment would be dynamic, meaning that the relevant British rules would have to evolve with future changes in European legislation. This provision represents a notable shift from the policy pursued by Conservative governments after Brexit, which favoured greater regulatory autonomy. The plan could also have significant implications for Northern Ireland, where checks on certain goods from Great Britain have caused considerable political and economic tension. Reducing these formalities would facilitate supplies for Northern Irish businesses, even if all customs controls would not be eliminated.

This project is part of a broader strategy to strengthen ties between London and Brussels . The two sides are also working on cooperation regarding carbon markets, electricity trading, and a mobility scheme for young Europeans and Britons. Several issues remain unresolved, however, including the financial conditions for access to British universities for European students and the number of beneficiaries authorized to participate in the future mobility program. A summit between the United Kingdom and the European Union is scheduled for November 20 in Brussels to make progress on these various matters. The trade agreement will then have to go through the necessary legal hurdles before entering into force, now anticipated for early 2028. This development does not signify the United Kingdom's return to the European Union or the single market, but it could significantly mitigate some of the economic consequences of Brexit, nearly seven years after its implementation.