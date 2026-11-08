French sailor Tom Laperche won the 13th edition of the Route du Rhum during the night from Saturday to Sunday, setting a new record for the crossing between Saint-Malo and Pointe-à-Pitre. At 29 years old, the skipper of the maxi-trimaran SVR-Lazartigue completed the race in 6 days, 13 hours, 27 minutes, and 40 seconds, improving the previous record held by Charles Caudrelier since 2022 by more than six hours. The Breton secured victory one week after the start of the 115 skippers from Saint-Malo⁠.

Departing from Saint-Malo on November 1st, Tom Laperche crossed the finish line on Saturday at 10:31 p.m. local time in Guadeloupe, which corresponds to Sunday at 3:31 a.m. Paris time. He covered 4,308 nautical miles, nearly 8,000 kilometers, at an actual average speed of 27.18 knots, approximately 50 km/h. The theoretical course distance is 3,542 nautical miles.

A four-year-old record beaten by more than six hours

Tom Laperche erased the performance achieved by Charles Caudrelier during the 2022 edition. The sailor had then won the Route du Rhum aboard the maxi-trimaran Gitana 17 in 6 days, 19 hours, 47 minutes, and 25 seconds. The new winner improved this time by 6 hours, 19 minutes, and 45 seconds.

The SVR-Lazartigue skipper took the lead of the fleet as soon as passing Cape Fréhel at the beginning of the race and maintained first place until Guadeloupe. Despite difficult weather conditions, marked by the absence of the usual trade winds, numerous sail changes, and exhausting maneuvers, he managed to maintain a high speed throughout the crossing.

His lead was also built in a race marked by several retirements. Anthony Marchand had to withdraw due to a rudder problem, while Charles Caudrelier was forced to retire after a foil failure. Armel Le Cléac’h, who was competing for the top positions, capsized off the Azores before being rescued by a merchant ship.

« This is my dream race »: Tom Laperche’s emotion at the finish

Moments after crossing the line, Tom Laperche expressed his joy at winning a competition he had dreamed of since childhood. « This is a huge victory. This is my dream race. When I started my career, it was the race to win. »

The sailor also shared: « It’s really great. I’m super happy. Everything went very well. It’s a bit of a state of grace in my life. » He recounted feeling exceptional confidence in his boat during the last days of sailing: « I was very confident. I didn’t need an alarm to wake up. I was in sync with the boat. It was magical. »

The crossing nevertheless demanded considerable physical effort. « I always told myself that these big races were tough. I left a lot of energy out there, but there was pleasure in that expenditure. »

At 29, he joins Marc Pajot and Laurent Bourgnon in the race’s history

With this victory, Tom Laperche becomes the third sailor under 30 to win the Route du Rhum. Before him, Marc Pajot won the event at 29 in 1982, then Laurent Bourgnon at 28 in 1994.

Originally from Brittany, Tom Laperche grew up in a family passionate about sailing. His father, Philippe Laperche, had himself participated in the Route du Rhum in 2010, finishing fourth in the Multi50 category. The young sailor had then followed the competition before taking part in the convoy of the family boat back to Brittany.

His sporting career led him to win the Solitaire du Figaro in 2022 before taking command of SVR-Lazartigue, the maxi-trimaran developed around François Gabart. In 2024, he participated in the Arkéa Ultim Challenge, a solo round-the-world race, but was forced to abandon after a collision with an unidentified floating object.

In 2025, he won the Transat Café L’Or alongside Franck Cammas, confirming his progress in major ocean races.

A victory marked by the rescue of Armel Le Cléac’h

Tom Laperche’s performance also includes a particular episode. During the crossing, the skipper altered his course to assist Armel Le Cléac’h, who capsized off the Azores. He was then released from his assistance obligation by the race management.

A time compensation of 1 hour and 2 minutes was granted following a claim from his team. His reference time of 6 days, 13 hours, 27 minutes, and 40 seconds is announced subject to jury decisions and excluding the application of this bonus.

The Route du Rhum continues for other competitors

This 13th edition of the Route du Rhum is not yet over for the other categories. After the arrival of the Ultim giants, the IMOCA monohulls are expected in Guadeloupe starting Tuesday, while the other competitors continue their Atlantic crossing.

For Tom Laperche, this first participation ends with a victory and a new record, four years after Charles Caudrelier’s triumph.