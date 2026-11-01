Route du Rhum 2026: 115 skippers set off from Saint-Malo to conquer the Atlantic

The start of the 13th edition of the Route du Rhum was given this Sunday at 1:02 p.m. off the coast of Saint-Malo. The 115 skippers set off solo towards Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, for a crossing of 3,542 nautical miles, approximately 6,560 kilometers. The fastest hope to break the record set in 2022 by Charles Caudrelier, winner after 6 days, 19 hours, 47 minutes, and 25 seconds of navigation. A battle has begun among the best sailors on the planet, with weather conditions that could quickly disrupt the rankings.

Saint-Malo buzzed for the big start

After 13 days of festivities, Saint-Malo experienced this Sunday the most awaited moment of the Route du Rhum. Since October 20, the race village, set up around the Vauban and Duguay-Trouin basins, welcomed visitors over 70,000 m² of activities, stands, and meetings with sailors. Over one million visitors were expected throughout the event.

The boats’ departure was organized over three days to accommodate lock and tide constraints. The gigantic Ultim trimarans left the basins on Friday, followed on Saturday by the IMOCA, Ocean Fifty, and several historic boats. The last competitors joined the sea Sunday morning before heading to the starting line, set off the Pointe du Grouin.

At 1:02 p.m., the start signal launched the 115 sailors toward the Atlantic. The fleet must now pass the Cape Fréhel gate before beginning the crossing to the Antilles.

Six boat categories, one destination

This 13th edition brings together six categories of sailboats with very different characteristics. The Ultim, giant trimarans capable of exceeding 40 knots in favorable conditions, are the main contenders for the overall victory. Thanks to their foils, these boats can lift part of their hull above the water to reduce resistance and reach considerable speeds.

The IMOCA, 60-foot monohulls used notably in the Vendée Globe, form another key category. The Ocean Fifty, 50-foot multihulls, and the Class40, 40-foot monohulls, have their own rankings. The historic boat categories also allow older sailboats to participate in this transatlantic race.

Experienced professionals and amateur sailors will thus face the same ocean, with very different crossing times. The former can reach Guadeloupe in less than a week, while some competitors will take several weeks.

Charles Caudrelier aims to retain his title

All eyes are on Charles Caudrelier. Winner of the previous 2022 edition, the French sailor defends his title aboard the new Maxi Edmond de Rothschild. He holds the absolute record of the event with a crossing completed in 6 days, 19 hours, 47 minutes, and 25 seconds.

The competition looks particularly strong. Tom Laperche, at the helm of SVR-Lazartigue, Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire XI, and Thomas Coville on Sodebo Ultim 3 are among his main rivals. Laperche, 29 years old, arrives with strong ambitions after his performances in preparatory races.

Among the IMOCA, Jérémie Beyou, Sam Goodchild, and Ambrogio Beccaria are expected at the forefront. Jean Le Cam, aged 67, is also participating in this edition aboard Alegria. The offshore racing veteran thus continues his exceptional career after several Vendée Globe participations.

A start under the sun, but tricky weather in the Atlantic

Competitors benefited from particularly favorable conditions to leave Saint-Malo. Forecasts predicted a northeast wind of 8 to 11 knots, a calm sea, and clear skies. For the first time since 2010, the start was to take place downwind, with wind pushing the boats offshore.

These relatively calm conditions should not last, however. Sailors expect wind strengthening from Monday, with gusts reaching 25 to 30 knots. The first 36 hours should allow the fastest boats to progress in favorable conditions before a deterioration of the weather situation.

The absence of well-established trade winds also complicates strategies. Part of the fleet could be forced to take a more northern route than in previous editions. A depression likely to form Wednesday in the Azores sector constitutes an additional difficulty.

Skippers will therefore have to choose between several routes, sometimes very far from the direct path to Guadeloupe. A wrong decision could cost several hundred miles and compromise victory chances.

The 2022 record will be hard to beat

Charles Caudrelier’s record remains the absolute reference of the Route du Rhum. In 2022, the sailor reached Pointe-à-Pitre in less than seven days, significantly improving the previous benchmark time.

For this edition, initial weather calculations make a new improvement uncertain. Routing predicts the arrival of the fastest Ultim from next Sunday. Only 15% of scenarios studied before the start anticipated a crossing completed in seven days.

The most performant IMOCA could take about ten days, while the Class40 and historic boats should remain much longer at sea. Conditions encountered passing the Bay of Biscay, off Portugal, and in the North Atlantic will be decisive.

A mythical race created in 1978

Held every four years, the Route du Rhum has become one of the most famous transatlantic races. Its first edition, organized in 1978, was won by Canadian Mike Birch after a finish that went down in history. Aboard his small trimaran Olympus Photo, he beat Michel Malinovsky by only 98 seconds after more than 23 days at sea.

In 1990, Florence Arthaud became the first woman to win the event, aboard Pierre 1er. Her victory helped make her one of the great figures of French sailing.

This 2026 edition brings together 115 competitors, including 11 women. The youngest participant, Titouan Pilliard, is 20 years old, while Charlie Capelle, 71, is the oldest in the fleet.

How to follow the 115 skippers live?

The race can now be followed thanks to the official Route du Rhum map⁠, which allows consulting the boats’ positions, their progress, and the rankings of the different categories. Location data is updated every hour.

Sailing enthusiasts can also find images of the start and the first maneuvers on france.tv⁠, as well as sailors’ reactions and videos transmitted from the boats on the official competition website.

A special program dedicated to the start is also scheduled this Sunday between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., featuring notably race director Francis Le Goff and sailor Amélie Grassi.

The first competitors are expected in Pointe-à-Pitre from Sunday, November 8, depending on the weather conditions encountered during the crossing.