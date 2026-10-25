Paris Saint-Germain Judo won its third consecutive Champions League on Saturday. In front of its home crowd at the Paris Dojo, the Parisian club defeated Red Star Belgrade (4-3) after a particularly contested final. Joan-Benjamin Gaba secured victory for the Rouge et Bleu in the decisive match. Already champions in 2024 and 2025, the Parisians achieve a historic treble.

Joan-Benjamin Gaba delivers the title to PSG in a nail-biter

The final lived up to all expectations. Facing Red Star Belgrade, already defeated in the 2024 and 2025 finals, PSG had to fight until the last match to retain its European title.

Joan-Benjamin Gaba opened the scoring against Vukasin Sokic, before the Serbs took the lead (2-1). Romane Dicko then leveled the teams, but Belgrade regained the lead (3-2). Brazilian Shirlen Nascimento allowed PSG to come back to 3-3, forcing a decisive match.

The draw selected the -73 kg category, giving Joan-Benjamin Gaba a new confrontation against Vukasin Sokic. The Frenchman won this final duel with a sumi-gaeshi, definitively giving victory to PSG (4-3).

A victorious journey to the final

Before facing Red Star Belgrade, PSG eliminated Judo Club Konar in the quarterfinals (4-3), notably thanks to wins by Shirlen Nascimento, Dayyan Boulemtafes, Romane Dicko, and Manon Deketer, decisive in the last match.

In the semifinal, the Parisians clearly dominated Sainte-Geneviève Sports (4-0), with victories from Clarisse Carillon, Dayyan Boulemtafes, Manon Deketer, and Zelim Tckaev. Coached by Baptiste Leroy, the Parisian team thus secured its place for a third consecutive European final.

Teddy Riner present to support his teammates

Another figure of the day, Teddy Riner attended the Parisian triumph without being able to participate in the matches. Still insufficiently recovered from his shoulder injury, the five-time Olympic champion was present to encourage his partners.

The judoka recently made his return to PSG Judo with a contract until 2028, the year of the Los Angeles Olympic Games. His absence on the tatamis did not prevent the Parisians from retaining their European crown.

Three consecutive titles and an unbeaten streak maintained

Crowned in Montpellier in 2024, then in Belgrade in 2025, PSG this time triumphed at home. The club is the only one to have won the Champions League since its switch to the mixed team format in 2024.

The president of PSG Judo, Djamel Bouras, praised « a remarkable performance », considering that this treble rewards the work and cohesion of the team. For his part, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of Paris Saint-Germain, expressed « immense pride for the entire Paris Saint-Germain family ».

The victory was celebrated with the club’s young licensees and 50 children benefiting from the PSG for Communities programs. With three European trophies in three years and no defeats in this competition since 2024, PSG Judo maintains its place at the top of European mixed team judo.