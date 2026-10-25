It was supposed to be a moment of national pride. Instead, a scandal erupted this Sunday at Stade de France during the NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Invited to perform La Marseillaise before the match, singer Nina Tonji changed the lyrics of the national anthem, sparking a wave of outrage. A particularly shocking liberty with one of the most important symbols of the French Republic.

“Qu’un sang uni” instead of “Qu’un sang impur”

At the moment of performing the chorus of La Marseillaise, Nina Tonji replaced the original lyrics “Qu’un sang impur abreuve nos sillons” with “Qu’un sang uni abreuve nos sillons”. A change far from trivial, as it directly affects the text written by Rouget de Lisle in 1792.

The singer thus substituted one word for another, altering the meaning of one of the most well-known lines of the national anthem. An initiative that immediately sparked anger among many internet users.

The question is simple: by what right does an artist invited to perform the national anthem decide to change its lyrics? La Marseillaise is not a pop song to be adapted according to personal preferences. It is the anthem of the French Republic, a historic text that belongs to the national heritage.

“What a shame”: a wave of indignation

On social media, reactions were particularly harsh. One user notably condemned this liberty taken with the national anthem: “La Marseillaise is our national anthem and she allows herself to change the lyrics? What kind of disrespect is that? What a shame, damn it.”

This indignation is understandable. When a singer agrees to perform La Marseillaise in front of thousands of spectators and viewers, she accepts a particular responsibility. She represents, during her performance, a symbol of the entire nation.

No one forbids her from offering a personal musical interpretation, adapting the orchestration, or choosing a different key. But deliberately changing the lyrics is a completely different matter. The national anthem is not a text to be rewritten according to an artist’s convictions or preferences.

A particularly shocking modification in front of an international audience

The controversy is all the more embarrassing because this performance took place at Stade de France, during an NFL game between two American franchises.

In front of a French and international audience, La Marseillaise was meant to embody the history and identity of France. By replacing “sang impur” with “sang uni”, Nina Tonji took a liberty with a text whose wording has been known for more than two centuries.

The original passage refers to the revolutionary context in which the anthem was composed. Its historical meaning is subject to discussion, but that does not give a performer the right to change the lyrics during an official ceremony.

It would indeed be hard to imagine a singer invited to perform the American anthem before an NFL game changing the lyrics without causing a considerable controversy. Why should such liberty be accepted with the French anthem?

The responsibility of the organizers also questioned

This matter also raises the question of the ceremony’s preparation. Did the organizers know that Nina Tonji was going to change the lyrics? Was this change planned during rehearsals or was it a personal initiative of the singer?

These questions deserve answers. A ceremony organized at Stade de France and broadcast on television requires a minimum of rigor, especially when it includes the performance of the national anthem.

Written in 1792 by Rouget de Lisle and definitively adopted as the national anthem in 1879, La Marseillaise accompanies republican ceremonies, military tributes, and major sporting events. Its lyrics have historical and symbolic value that should command respect.

A controversy that spoils the NFL celebration

While this game was meant to celebrate American football in France, Nina Tonji’s performance diverted some attention toward a controversy that could have been perfectly avoided.

The issue is not the singer’s vocal quality or musical style. It lies in a specific decision: having replaced one word of the national anthem with another, in front of the Stade de France audience and viewers.

A change that was not necessary and raises a fundamental question: why entrust the performance of La Marseillaise to an artist who decides not to fully respect the text?

The national anthem belongs to all French people. It deserves better than a personal rewriting on the occasion of an international sporting event. Artistic freedom has its place on stage, but it does not justify transforming the lyrics of a symbol of the Republic.