Huge shock in MotoGP: Marc Márquez announces his retirement at just 33 years old, five days after his eighth world championship. A legend bows out.

It's a real earthquake in the world of motorsport. Marc Márquez announced this Friday that he will end his professional career after the Valencia Grand Prix this Sunday, November 29th. At just 33 years old, the Spanish rider is leaving competition at the peak of his career, five days after securing his eighth MotoGP world title, the tenth of his career across all categories. This decision is all the more resounding given that Ducati had firmly denied the retirement rumors last week.

A shocking announcement and tears in the paddock

Marc Márquez announced his decision just minutes before the start of the first free practice session for the Valencia Grand Prix. Sitting in the Ducati garage, the Spaniard unveiled several signs bearing a message for his fans: "This will be my last MotoGP race. We have made history."

Overwhelmed with emotion, the Spanish champion then burst into tears, surrounded by his family and teammates. Ducati immediately announced his departure, confirming that the Valencia Grand Prix would be his last race as a professional rider.

Ducati had, however, formally denied his retirement

This announcement comes as Marc Márquez was still under contract with Ducati until the end of the 2028 season. Last June, the Italian manufacturer officially announced the extension of its rider's contract for two more seasons. Last Friday, Davide Tardozzi, the Ducati team principal, even categorically ruled out the possibility of an early departure, stating: "Marc will stay with us after this season."

Marc Márquez, for his part, had remained much more evasive, refusing to definitively confirm his presence on the starting grid in 2027. A week later, the verdict came down. Number 93 will not compete next season.

A body ravaged by years of injuries

Behind the victories and records, Marc Márquez has paid a heavy physical price for his passion for competition. Suffering a serious fracture of his right humerus in July 2020, the Spaniard underwent several surgeries and endured four particularly trying years. On several occasions, the continuation of his career was called into question. In 2026, another crash during the French Grand Prix at Le Mans forced him to undergo surgery on his foot and shoulder, and then to miss two Grands Prix.

Just recently, the champion spoke of the limitations imposed by his physical condition: "My body forces me to live year after year, month after month, day after day." After years of suffering, rehabilitation, and sacrifices, Marc Márquez has finally decided to hang up his helmet.

A final world title after a historic comeback

On Sunday, November 22nd, in Portugal, Marc Márquez further cemented his legendary status in world sport by clinching his eighth world championship title in the premier class. Yet, after the Italian Grand Prix, he trailed by a considerable 102 points behind Italian Marco Bezzecchi. The Spaniard managed to turn the tables by winning seven of the following thirteen Grands Prix.

His eighth-place finish at Portimão ultimately secured him the world title before the final round of the season, marking the biggest comeback in the championship's history. With this eighth MotoGP title, Marc Márquez equaled the record of the legendary Giacomo Agostini and surpassed Valentino Rossi's seven titles in the premier class.

Ten world titles, 106 victories: an exceptional record

Born on February 17, 1993, in Cervera, Catalonia, Marc Márquez has left his mark on nearly two decades of motorcycling. World champion in the 125cc class in 2010, then in Moto2 in 2012, he stunned the motorcycling world by winning the MotoGP championship in his very first season, in 2013, at just 20 years old. He went on to accumulate titles in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 with Honda, before returning to the top with Ducati in 2025 and 2026. Before his final Grand Prix, his record across all categories is staggering: 10 world championship titles, 8 MotoGP titles, 106 Grand Prix victories, 173 podium finishes, 106 pole positions, and 92 fastest laps.

His rivalries with Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso will remain among the great moments in the history of motorcycling.

One last lap in front of his Spanish fans

This Sunday, November 29th, at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, Marc Márquez will start his final Grand Prix. It was also in Valencia, 13 years earlier, that the Spaniard secured his first MotoGP world title. The circle will be complete.

After overcoming injuries, defying the odds, breaking records, and reclaiming his throne, Marc Márquez retires from competition as the reigning world champion. MotoGP loses one of the greatest riders in its history. A true legend bows out.