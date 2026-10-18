Félix Lebrun is on top of Europe! This Sunday, the 20-year-old Frenchman won his first European Table Tennis singles championship title in Ljubljana, Slovenia. After a spectacular final against Swede Anton Källberg, the world number 2 triumphed in seven sets (4-3), coming back from a 3-2 deficit. Already winner of his first Grand Smash last August, the Montpellier native achieved a remarkable European double, having also been crowned doubles champion with his brother Alexis the day before.

A breathtaking final concluded with an incredible 11-1

Facing Anton Källberg, world number 29, Félix Lebrun had to battle through seven sets to claim the gold medal. The Swede took the first set (11-7), before the Frenchman responded by winning the next two (11-9, 13-11).

Källberg then regained the lead by winning the fourth and fifth sets (11-8, 11-9). Down three sets to two, Félix Lebrun had no room for error. The Frenchman raised his level to take the sixth set (11-6) and force a decisive seventh set.

In this final set, the Montpellier native utterly dominated his opponent. By winning the last nine points of the match, he inflicted an impressive 11-1 score on the Swede to secure the European title. A swift conclusion, in under four minutes, after an extremely contested final.

The full final score: 7-11, 11-9, 13-11, 8-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-1.

Félix succeeds Alexis: the European title stays in the Lebrun family

This victory has an exceptional family dimension. In 2024, in Linz, Austria, Alexis Lebrun was crowned European singles champion. Two years later, his younger brother Félix succeeded him, allowing the Lebrun family to retain the continental title.

Alexis, aged 23, failed to defend his crown this year. The titleholder was eliminated Saturday in the quarterfinals by German Dang Qiu (4-1). Félix took over and won, at 20 years old, his first individual European championship.

The two brothers, who train together in Montpellier, also maintain a high-level sporting rivalry. In March 2025, Félix Lebrun notably defeated Alexis in the French championships final, confirming his progress against his elder brother.

Already a double bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Félix Lebrun added another accolade to his record. The Frenchman, ranked second worldwide, had also been honored by the inauguration of a hall bearing his name, a symbol of his growing popularity.

Two gold medals in two days for Félix Lebrun

Félix Lebrun’s individual title crowned an exceptional weekend. On Saturday, October 17, the two brothers had already won the European doubles championship together, retaining the title won two years earlier.

In the final, Alexis and Félix Lebrun defeated Swedes Kristian Karlsson and Anton Källberg after five particularly contested sets (5-11, 11-5, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8). Down 3-0 in the last set, the Frenchmen managed to turn the tide and secure a second consecutive European crown.

For Félix, Sunday’s success thus represented a second gold medal in less than 24 hours. The Frenchman also defeated Anton Källberg for the second time that weekend, after beating him in doubles with his brother.

Léo De Nodrest, another great French story of these championships

Before playing the final, Félix Lebrun had to eliminate another Frenchman in the semifinals. Facing Léo De Nodrest, the competition’s revelation, he won in six sets (6-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 11-8, 14-12).

Coming from the qualifiers and ranked 80th worldwide, Léo De Nodrest had an outstanding run. He notably eliminated Slovenian Darko Jorgic and German Benedikt Duda before winning a European bronze medal in his first selection for the senior French team.

The French delegation also earned another bronze medal in men’s doubles thanks to Florian Bourrassaud and Esteban Dorr, eliminated in the semifinals by the Lebrun brothers.

French table tennis confirms its European dominance

This European double extended a prosperous period for French table tennis. In October 2025, the French men’s team had already been crowned European team champions, confirming the emergence of a generation capable of competing with the continent’s best nations.

With two European titles won by Félix Lebrun and a new collective crown for the Montpellier siblings, French table tennis experienced a historic weekend in Ljubljana. Two years after Alexis’s singles titles and the brothers’ doubles titles, the Lebruns once again inscribed their names at the top of the European honors list.