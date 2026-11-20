Jimmy Gressier did not mince his words. After the announcement of the doping suspension of Peres Jepchirchir, reigning marathon world champion, the Frenchman strongly condemned the cheating that plagues Kenyan athletics. The 10,000 meters world champion believes that the performances of many runners have been distorted for years and also accuses some sports agents of exploiting athletes’ poverty to enrich themselves.

“For many years, we were deceived”: Jimmy Gressier settles scores

This Thursday, Jimmy Gressier reacted firmly to the suspension of Peres Jepchirchir, who was sanctioned with a three-year ban for EPO doping. On Instagram, the French athlete first shared the announcement of the sanction while mocking the supposed superiority of Kenyan runners, before posting several messages and videos to elaborate on his accusations.

“For many years, we were deceived”, he notably declared, questioning the dominance exercised by some Kenyan athletes in long-distance and middle-distance races.

The Frenchman considers that many performances were achieved through doping, to the detriment of competitors who respect the rules. However, he specifies that there are particularly talented and perfectly clean runners in Kenya who should not be equated with sanctioned athletes.

Gressier, who had won the 10,000 meters world title in Tokyo in September 2025, mainly denounces the consequences of doping on sports results, podiums, and the careers of those who competed without banned substances.

Peres Jepchirchir, world and Olympic champion, suspended for three years for EPO doping

At the root of this anger is the sanction imposed on Peres Jepchirchir, one of the greatest marathon runners of recent years. At 33 years old, the Kenyan boasts an impressive record: Olympic champion in Tokyo in 2021, marathon world champion in 2025, she also won the prestigious New York Marathon in 2021, Boston in 2022, and London in 2024.

An out-of-competition doping test, conducted before her victory at the Sydney Marathon last August, revealed the presence of erythropoietin, better known as EPO. This banned substance stimulates red blood cell production and improves oxygen transport in the blood, enhancing endurance performance.

Provisionally suspended since October 20, Peres Jepchirchir initially denied using this product. She later acknowledged the anti-doping rule violations and accepted a three-year sanction, reduced by one year from the initial four years due to her early admission.

All her results obtained since July 17, 2026, are annulled, including her victory at the Sydney Marathon. Her 2025 world title is not affected by this disqualification. Her suspension, effective from October 20, 2026, also deprives her of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Jimmy Gressier also accuses sports agents of exploiting athletes’ poverty

In his statements, Jimmy Gressier does not limit himself to athletes who tested positive. He also accuses some agents of contributing to the doping system by exploiting the difficult economic situation of many Kenyan runners.

According to him, intermediaries make considerable financial profits from these athletes’ performances, whose sports incomes can be incomparable to the salaries available in their country.

The Frenchman explains he understands why the temptation to dope can be particularly strong for athletes from disadvantaged backgrounds. But he refuses to let poverty justify cheating.

“That does not excuse cheating”, he insists, recalling that the victims are also competitors deprived of results, medals, or financial rewards.

Gressier thus finds it more understandable that a Kenyan athlete facing great poverty might be tempted to cheat than a European athlete who, according to him, has more opportunities to build their professional future. However, this distinction does not change his condemnation of doping, regardless of the athlete’s nationality.

Three Kenyan athletes sanctioned on the same day, over 140 cases since 2017

Peres Jepchirchir’s suspension is not an isolated case. This Thursday, two other Kenyan runners were also sanctioned.

Veronica Loleo, 2026 world half-marathon runner-up, received a three-year suspension after positive EPO tests. Her results since September 6, 2026, are annulled, including her world silver medal.

Ronald Korir, fourth in the 2023 Berlin Marathon, was suspended for six years after unexplained anomalies were found in his biological passport.

Since 2017, more than 140 Kenyan athletes have been suspended or excluded from competition for anti-doping rule violations. In October 2025, Ruth Chepngetich, holder of the women’s marathon world record in 2h09min56s, was also suspended for three years for doping.

These cases affect a country that holds a central place in long-distance running and is set to host the World Athletics Championships in Nairobi in 2029, the first held on the African continent.

Jimmy Gressier defends clean athletes and the values of sport

At 28 years old, Jimmy Gressier has established himself among the world’s best distance runners. After his 10,000 meters world title in Tokyo, he also won the bronze medal in the 5,000 meters, becoming the first Frenchman to win two medals at the same edition of the World Athletics Championships.

The French runner emphasizes the sacrifices made by athletes who respect the rules and the lost opportunities when doped competitors occupy the top places.

“These are moments of life stolen by cheaters”, he denounces.

In his latest statements, Jimmy Gressier reaffirms his commitment to hard work and meritocracy, which he considers the foundations of sports competition. A particularly firm stance, as Kenyan athletics faces a new series of sanctions targeting several of its international champions.