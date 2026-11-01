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Athletics: Ciara Mageean, European 1500m Champion, Dies at 34 from Cancer

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Athletics: Ciara Mageean, European 1.500-meter champion, died at age 34 from cancer
Athletics: Ciara Mageean, European 1.500-meter champion, died at age 34 from cancer

The athletics world is in mourning. Ciara Mageean, 2024 European 1500 meters champion, passed away this Sunday at the age of 34, following a battle with cancer. The Irish athlete, who had competed in two editions of the Olympic Games, announced her illness in July 2025. She died at 6:30 a.m., surrounded by her loved ones.

Her family announced the news on Instagram: “This morning at 6:30 a.m., Ciara lost her fight against cancer, surrounded by her loved ones.” The passing of the champion, who had reached the peak of her sporting career two years earlier, caused a strong emotional response in the athletics community.

A cancer diagnosed in 2025

In July 2025, Ciara Mageean publicly revealed that she was suffering from stage 4 colorectal cancer, an advanced form of the disease. The athlete explained that she had started treatment and wanted to devote all her energy to her recovery.

She stated: “It’s a lot to take in, but I have already started my treatment and I am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by the love and support of my family and close friends.”

The champion also requested that her privacy be respected during this ordeal. She had put her sporting career on hold to focus on her treatments and her family.

European champion in 2024, she had reached the peak of her career

Born on March 12, 1992, in Portaferry, Northern Ireland, Ciara Mageean built one of the most impressive records in Irish middle-distance athletics.

Her greatest achievement dates back to the European Championships in Rome, June 2024. After winning European bronze in 2016 and silver in 2022, she claimed the gold medal in the 1500 meters with a time of 4 minutes 4.66 seconds. She thus became the second Irish woman to win an individual European athletics title after Sonia O’Sullivan.

She also earned a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and finished fourth at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, just off the podium.

Holder of several national records, notably in the 800 meters, 1000 meters, 1500 meters, and the mile, she was among the best European middle-distance specialists. Her performances contributed to the popularity of Irish athletics.

The Paris Olympics, her last major missed event

Ciara Mageean represented Ireland at the Rio Olympics in 2016, then at Tokyo in 2021. She hoped to participate in her third Games in Paris in 2024, just weeks after her European title.

However, an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw on the eve of the 1500 meters heats. A huge disappointment for the athlete, who had just experienced the greatest success of her career.

The announcement of her cancer less than a year later ended her sporting ambitions. Her European title in Rome will remain her last major international victory.

A profound emotion in Ireland

Ciara Mageean’s passing sparked a wave of tributes in Ireland, where she had become one of the most popular figures in athletics. Her 2024 European title was one of the great moments in Irish sport in recent years.

The champion was particularly attached to Portaferry, her hometown, where her performances were celebrated. She also inspired several generations of young Irish athletes through her career and longevity at the highest level.

Ciara Mageean was 34 years old.

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Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

See all articles by Jérôme Goulon

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