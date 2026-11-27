The bad news is now confirmed. France has entered a technical recession, according to revised figures published this Friday, November 27, 2026, by INSEE, the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies. A real fiasco for the policies of Emmanuel Macron and his government. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0,2% in the third quarter, compared to the initially announced decline of 0,1%. Economic activity had also registered a very slight contraction in the second quarter, previously masked by statistical rounding to 0,0%. France has therefore recorded two consecutive quarters of economic decline.

This deterioration comes at a particularly difficult time, marked by declining investment, slowing exports, persistent inflation, fragile employment and worsening budgetary difficulties in the country.

Two consecutive quarters in the red

Marie Leclair, head of the national accounts department at INSEE , confirmed the situation this Friday: "We now have a very slight decline in GDP during the second quarter ," which allows us to establish "that we have a recession . "

A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction in gross domestic product. France now meets this criterion, even if the extent of the decline remains relatively limited.

The French economy had already recorded a 0,2% decline in its GDP in the first quarter of 2026, before experiencing a particularly sluggish second quarter . The new figures confirm a deterioration in activity since the beginning of the year.

Investments are plummeting, the industry is falling behind

Among the most worrying indicators is the decline in investment. Investment fell by 0,9% in the third quarter, following a decrease of 0,5% in the second quarter and 0,8% in the first. Investment in manufactured goods dropped by 1,8%, while investment in construction decreased by 0,9%.

Manufacturing output also declined by 1,4% in the third quarter. The construction sector continued its downward trend, with a further 0,8% drop in production. French exports fell by 1,6%, after rising by 2,9% in the previous quarter. Foreign trade thus reduced French growth by 0,6 percentage points in the third quarter.

The public deficit reached 5,6% of GDP

This economic contraction is compounded by a further deterioration in public finances. The public deficit reached 5,6% of GDP in the third quarter, compared to 5,3% in the second. This level is higher than the government's annual target of 5,4%. Public revenue increased by only one billion euros in the third quarter, compared to 2,4 billion in the previous quarter. Revenue from corporate income tax, in particular, declined.

At the same time, public spending increased by 3,7 billion euros. Social benefits rose by 1,4 billion euros, while the debt interest burden jumped by 1,2 billion euros.

Unemployment is rising, salaried employment is declining

The situation is also deteriorating in the labor market. The unemployment rate stood at 8,2% in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 0,4 percentage points year-on-year. While salaried employment remained generally stable over the quarter, it declined by 0,3% year-on-year. In the private sector, it decreased by 0,1% between July and September. The total number of hours worked also fell for the second consecutive quarter.

The French continue to suffer from rising prices

The only bright spot in this otherwise positive economic picture is that inflation is slowing. According to preliminary estimates for November, consumer prices rose by 2,9% year-on-year, compared to 3,4% in October. This slowdown, however, does not mean that prices are falling, but rather that they are continuing to rise, albeit at a slower pace.

Household purchasing power, measured per consumption unit, rose by 0,2% in the third quarter, following a 0,5% decline in the second. The French savings rate remains high, at 17,4% of their disposable income. Household consumption increased by only 0,3% in the third quarter. In October, spending on goods stagnated, after a 0,9% drop in September.

The government's growth forecasts are seriously compromised.

The government was still projecting 0,5% growth for the whole of 2026. This target is now particularly difficult to achieve. The Bank of France had already lowered its growth forecast to 0,3% for this year. However, at the end of the third quarter, the carry-over growth figure had fallen to just 0,1%. In concrete terms, if economic activity stagnates between October and December, French growth for the whole of 2026 will be limited to 0,1%.

To reach the 0,5% growth target set by the government, GDP growth of approximately 1,4% in the last quarter would now be necessary. The French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) will publish its first estimate of fourth-quarter growth on January 29, 2027. This will determine whether France has emerged from recession or whether its economy has contracted until the end of the year.

Sources cited in the article Insee · Bank of France