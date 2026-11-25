Uber continues its transformation into a multimodal mobility platform. Long associated with ride-hailing cars (VTC), the American group is expanding its ambitions to the rail sector, aiming to allow travelers to centralize their trips within a single application.

Starting Monday, November 30, 2026, French users will be able to search, compare, and book their train tickets directly from the Uber app. Named “Uber Trains,” this new service is based on a partnership with the German platform Omio. It will notably provide access to offers from TGV INOUI, OUIGO, TER, and Intercités, as well as Eurostar, Trenitalia, Renfe, and Lyria. Rail discount cards will also be accepted.

A new competitor for SNCF Connect and Trainline

To attract travelers, Uber is betting on an attractive commercial offer. Eligible bookings will allow users to recover 10% of the ticket price as credits usable for a VTC ride or an order on Uber Eats. No booking fees will be charged at launch. Already available in the United Kingdom since 2022 and in Spain since 2024, Uber Trains thus makes France its third European market.

This offensive reflects the American group’s desire to become a key player in travel organization. By combining rail travel with taxi or VTC rides, Uber aims to support its customers from their home to their final destination. This diversification occurs in a context of gradual opening of the French rail market to competition and could reshuffle the cards in the ticket booking sector, currently dominated by SNCF Connect and Trainline.

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